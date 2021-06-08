Ford is riding the current wave of small truck popularity with the introduction of the 4-door 2022 Maverick — a compact pickup with impressive fuel economy thanks to a standard full-hybrid powertrain, a nimble size for easy maneuverability, storage space, and enough cabin capacity to accommodate five passengers comfortably.

But how much can Ford’s new small pickup tow and how does it compare to other small trucks? What’s the payload? Here’s a closer look.

Two engines offering different towing abilities

In its entry-level form with the standard 2.5L, 4-cylinder, Ford says the 2022 Maverick will offer 2,000 pounds of towing capacity. That’s fine for those with no real intentions of towing — or at a minimum, a small watercraft for a quick trip to the lake.

2022 Maverick. Photo: Ford

This 2.5L mill produces 191-hp when combined with the electric motor and 155 lb. ft. of torque paired to a continuously variable transmission driving the front wheels.

4,000 pounds towing with optional 4K Tow Package and 250-hp 2.0L engine

However, with the available 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 4K Tow Package equipped, the Maverick ramps up towing capacity to 4,000 pounds which is good for a typical 23-foot camper. This engine makes 250-hp and 277 lb. ft. of torque with an 8 speed automatic transmission and standard front wheel drive or available all wheel drive.

Payload is rated at 1,500 pounds, which according to Ford, equates to 37 bags each weighing 40-pounds.

2022 Maverick. Photo: Ford

Still, 4,000 pounds is considerably less than the typical 7,500 pounds towing capacity most mid-size trucks offer like the Chevy Colorado, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma, and cousin Ford Ranger.

However, these are all body-on-frame trucks, compared to the unibody design of the 2022 Maverick. With that said, the Maverick’s pulling abilities are impressive enough for those not willing to step up to a Ford Ranger with its nearly double towing specs at 7,500 pounds.

Ford Maverick Towing Capacity vs Hyundai Santa Fe Cruz vs Honda Ridgeline

Again, most mid-size trucks on the market aren’t unibody design, but the key players include Hyundai’s new Santa Fe Cruz and long-running Honda Ridgeline (arguably the most popular unibody pickup).

The 2022 Santa Fe Cruz will do a respectable 5,000 lbs. with the more powerful 2.5L turbo powerplant, compared to the non-turbo 2.5L offering 3,500 lbs. towing capacity. The new Honda Ridgeline’s maximum towing capacity is also 5,000 pounds with 1,583-pound payload capacity. Here’s a quick comparison:

Max. Towing Capacity (pounds) Payload (pounds) 2022 Ford Maverick 4,000 1,500 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Cruz 5,000 1,700 2021 Honda Ridgeline 5,000 1,583

Need more towing power within the Ford family? The mid-size Ford Ranger offers 7,500 pounds towing capacity, while the new F-150 Lighting all-electric pickup is good for up 10,000 pound towing capacity (XLT and Lariat trucks with the extended-range battery and Max Trailer Tow Package) with a maximum 2,000-pound payload in the standard-range Lightning model.

2022 Maverick. Photo: Ford

Takeaway

Overall, the new 2022 Maverick is a do-it-all type of truck that offers everything truck owners are looking for, all rolled into a compact package with enough pulling power for a 23-foot camper courtesy of the 2.0L’s 4,000 pounds towing capacity with the tow package. The standard 1,500 pounds is good for the small stuff like motorbikes and jet skis.

Here’s a look at all the mid-size trucks currently available.