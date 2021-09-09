The 2022 Polestar 2 Is Less Expensive and Gets Better Electric Range

A new automotive year is upon us and OEMs everywhere are gearing up to tell us all about their latest models and what changes they’ve made. Among those promising big changes for 2022 is Swedish luxury automaker Polestar and their latest production model the Polestar 2 EV. After two model years completed for 2020 and 2021, Polestar announced some important changes to the new lineup.

Long range Dual motor Long range Single motor Standard vehicle US $49,900 (Canada: $56,900) US $45,900 (Canada: $49,900)

In summary, Polestar is offering greater range overall, and a new bespoke configuration for the 2022 Polestar 2 – all with a reduced entry-level price point.

2022 Polestar 2. Photo: Polestar

Expect greater range for 2022

The first new addition is the Polestar 2 Long range Single motor. The starting price will be $45,900 before US Federal rebates and incentives — and as low as $38,900 afterward — and promises a range of 427km (265 miles).

In Canada, it starts at $49,900, or as low as $48,900 in Quebec or $53,900 in British Columbia after qualifying incentives.

That’s up from 375km (233 miles) in the 2020-2021 models. Even the lower-range Dual motor model offers a 16-mile improvement, boasting a maximum range of 401-kilometre (249-mile) range. The Dual motor model starts at $49,900 before incentives, and $38,900 after all possible valid incentives (In Canada, the Dual motor has a $56,900 MSRP).

The new range numbers place the 2022 Polestar 2 ahead of the Audi e-tron offering 357km (222 miles), the Porsche Taycan 4S offering 365km (227 miles), and the Jaguar I-Pace offering 377km (234 miles).

It does, however, still fall behind competitors such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E that can reach 491km (305 miles), and the Tesla Model Y Long Range that reaches 525km (326 miles).

2022 Polestar 2. Photo: Polestar

Here’s a look at some performance specs:

Long range Dual motor Long range Single motor Top speed 127 mph or 205 km/h 100 mph or 160 km/h Acceleration 0–60 mph 4.5 seconds 7 seconds Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.7 seconds 7.4 seconds Horsepower 408-hp 231-hp

More customized, bespoke options

For the 2022 model year, Polestar are offering their customers the ability to tailor their Polestar 2 configuration to suit their needs. Polestar North America’s top executive, Gregor Hembrough has said that the company is “excited to introduce the expanded Polestar 2 range, which offers an ideal configuration for every lifestyle.” But what exactly does he mean by that?

Either of the two variants — Single motor or Dual motor — can be augmented with any one of the three following optional packs:

Pilot Pack

This is a pack of added Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a roof-mounted camera and sensor array that can project a 360-degree surround view of the Polestar 2 to the infotainment screen. US Price $3,200 Canada Price $4,500

Plus Pack

Adds some innovative technology features to the car, including a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon audio, vegan-friendly leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. The final addition is a mechanical heat pump which draws in outside air for heating instead of using resistance heating, which can save as much as 10 percent on battery life. US Price $4,000 Canada Price $5,500

Performance Pack

Adds adjustable suspension from Öhlins, 20” alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, sports tires from Continental and more. US Price $5,000 Canada Price $6,000

2022 Polestar 2 Interior

2022 Polestar 2. Photo: Polestar

Some of the key interior standard features include:

Charcoal headlining

Embossed textile upholstery (vegan) with 3D Etched deco

Hexagonal shaped gear selector with illuminated Polestar symbol

Textile floor mats

12.3-inch digital driver display

USB-C connectors: 4 of them – 2 front, 2 rear

250W 8-speaker premium audio system

Bluetooth telephony (all phones compatible)

Digital radio DAB+

Integrated e-SIM with constant Internet connectivity

2022 Polestar 2. Photo: Polestar

The OS on the infotainment system is the Android Automotive OS from Google, so naturally you get Google Assistant and Google Maps built into the vehicle, too. (Plus, Google service connectivity included for 3 years.)

Options: Nappa leather for the interior can be used for an additional $4,000 (C$5,000), and other options include 20” bespoke wheels for $1,200, a semi-electric tow bar for $1,200 (C$1,400) and metallic options for paint for $1,200 (C$1,400).

Available Now

The 2022 Polestar 2 is already available to order from polestar.com and they also have a facility for users to arrange test drives.

[envira-gallery id=’98633′]