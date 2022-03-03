2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: A Closer Look

Small crossovers like the Crosstrek aren’t exactly gas-guzzlers to begin with, but adding a hybrid version certainly helps save a few extra bucks at the pump. For 2022, Subaru claims the Crosstrek achieves up to 17 miles in EV mode paired with the Crosstrek Hybrid StarDrive Technology setup; an EPA-estimated 35 MPG / 90 MPGe for Hybrid model.

Essentially, StarDrive Technology is a fancy name for the Crosstrek’s hybrid setup, consisting of two electric motors paired to the 2.0L gas-powered engine. Of course, all-wheel drive comes standard (and what really separates Subarus from the pack), paired to a CVT transmission. According the Japanese automaker, 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid owners can expect to travel 480 miles when fully charged.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid MPG Remains Unchanged for 2022

Compared to the older 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid, for instance, these figures remain unchanged where the 2020 model also offered up to 90 MPGe with a total range of 480 miles, along with the EV range of 17 miles. So don’t expect much difference in terms of hybrid performance compared to outgoing models. 2019 was the first year of the Crosstrek Hybrid.

Crosstrek Hybrid. Photo: Subaru

However, the hybrid version is built on the Crosstrek Limited – the range-topping model. So expect a longer list of standard features, particularly safety features including high beam assist, reverse automatic braking, and blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. Also standard on both the Limited and Hybrid Crosstreks is steering responsive headlights: a cool, nice-to-have feature particularly for those darker, longer road trips where the lights illuminate curves as the subcompact crossover steers into them.

While the Crosstrek Hybrid and Limited share top features like machine finished 18-inch black alloy wheels, body-coloured exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, and black or gray leather interior with orange stitching on seats, to name a few, the Hybrid stands apart with a more distinct exterior and interior trim, along with a single optional package. Above all, and exclusive to this fuel-shipping model, is Subaru’s STARLINK Connected Services (remote climate control and remote battery charging timer) including a free 10-year subscription to the STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package. You don’t get this even with the Crosstrek Limited, for now.

Crosstrek Hybrid. Photo: Subaru

Whether you go for the hybrid or not, expect all Crosstreks to sport standard roof rails, black alloy wheels finished in alloy, black side cladding, and a black rear roof spoiler adding to the small hauler’s rugged looks.

2022 Crosstrek Hybrid Price and Release Date

Subaru increased the Crosstrek Hybrid’s price by $300 compared to 2021; ringing in at $35,645 MSRP (before charges, fees, taxes) when the 2022 Crosstreks arrives at dealerships in the first quarter of the year. Compared to the Crosstrek Limited’s $28,295 starting price point, the hybrid is a significant increase. But expect to save those dollars throughout the year at the pump. The entry-level 2022 Crosstrek starts at $22,445 – a $200 increase from last year.