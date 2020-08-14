Volkswagen Volkswagen Atlas

Inside the VW Atlas Cross Sport: A Closer Look

VW's five-seat Atlas derivative fills an SUV void but does it still have space on its side?

Graham Heeps
2020 vw atlas cross sport interior review
- Advertisement -

Since its launch in 2017, the Volkwagen Atlas has struck a chord with buyers in North America and helped to rebuild consumer confidence in the brand after the damaging Dieselgate scandal. Its winning mix of spot-on market positioning and VW’s traditional semi-premium aura has rapidly elevated it to third place in the Volkswagen sales rankings behind the Tiguan and Jetta.

The seven-seat Atlas – which will also be refreshed for the 2021 model year – is now joined by a five-seat derivative. Think Passport to the Honda Pilot. Early figures show that a majority of Cross Sport customers are new to VW, which is good news for the brand. We published a first drive of the newcomer recently but here we’ll focus on the interior of a 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Execline with which we spent a week.

First, here’s how much the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport costs

US buyers can choose from four grades with MRSPs of US$30,545 (S, 2-litre turbo FWD) to US$48,095 (SEL Premium, V6 AWD). The SEL Premium is the closest US equivalent to the Execline tested here.

2020 vw atlas cross sport interior review
2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport. Photo: Volkswagen

In Canada, the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport lineup runs from C$38,995 (MSRP without charges) for the entry-model Trendline to C$53,395 for our 3.6-litre V6-powered Execline. The test vehicle had no cost options or accessories fitted but all Canadian Cross Sports are AWD as standard.

As on the regular Atlas, engine options are a 2-litre TSI gasoline turbo (235 HP, 258 lb-ft) or the aforementioned FSI V6 (276 HP, 266 lb-ft).

Atlas Cross Sport passenger space and interior trim

The Cross Sport is a big vehicle for a five-seater, sharing its wheelbase with the longer Atlas, which translates to generous accommodation for passengers and their cargo. Headroom remains good despite the coupe-style roofline, but the narrow glasshouse does limit the view out for shorter children from the sliding rear seat. At least the panoramic power sunroof (standard on Comfortline/SEL and above) helps with the interior light levels.

Interior changes from the Atlas to include a redesigned steering wheel and available (as here on the Execline) two-tone inserts with stitching accents on the door panels. Our car came with cinnamon/black perforated-leather seats and we were happy with the comfort they offered. The front seats have eight-way power adjustment and at this trim level are both heated and cooled. The rear bench is also heated.

Dashboard and infotainment

The Cross Sport Execline’s driver gets the latest, customizable ‘Volkswagen Digital Cockpit’ – a full digital dashboard in the instrument binnacle.

Further over, the central touchscreen is 8in in size (6.5in on the S) and comes not only with the now-obligatory Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, but also a player for your old CDs. The Execline also gets a Fender-branded, 12-speaker audio system. We liked the system’s intuitive interface but the VW logo on startup needs upgrading to the marque’s newly adopted, thinner-lettered badge – as seen everywhere else on the car.

There’s wireless phone charging, two 12V power outlets, one 115V outlet and four USB ports, but no USB-C. Meanwhile there are still plenty of buttons for essential controls, including satisfyingly chunky HVAC control knobs.

Cargo capacity: how much can the Cross Sport lug around?

Trunk space is a decent 1141L with the seats in place, which should be more than adequate for everyday use. For comparison, the Passport has a little more at 1166L, thanks to its less steeply raked rear window. The VW’s chopped roofline – 58mm/2.3in lower than the regular Atlas – might also stop you loading taller items.

A simple lever folds the rear seat flat (all of it, or in a 60/40 split) and the resulting, 2203L load space is exceptionally long and mostly flat – a six-footer could even sleep there in relative comfort.

The interior other stuff

Our week with the Atlas Cross Sport did highlight that on the road, it shares many characteristics with the seven-seat Atlas – for good and bad.

The well proven MQB chassis architecture means that the Cross Sport does handle decently for a vehicle of this size, even if the steering effort is a little light for our taste and short on feedback. It’s also quiet in the cabin on the move, but ride comfort remains a problem. The Execline’s 20in ‘Capricorn’ alloy wheels unfortunately give the SUV a leaden-footed quality over sharper bumps in the road. We’d definitely avoid the R-Line package’s 21s.

The other point to note is that although the V6 still delivers adequate power and torque, it isn’t getting any younger. Already behind rivals in the fuel efficiency stakes when it first appeared in the Atlas, its combined consumption figure of 12.7L/100km (22mpg) now looks out of step even with V6-powered competition, let alone with the emerging trend towards hybrid SUVs. There’s no sign that a hybrid will be offered in this generation.

Takeaway: Our final thoughts on the Atlas Cross Sport interior

Pros:

Generous passenger space

Decent build quality

Long cargo space with seat down

Cons:

No USB-C ports

High beltline reduces visibility from rear seat

Atlas shortcomings remain: ride comfort, fuel consumption

The interior is perhaps the Atlas Cross Sport’s strongest suit. Spacious, comfortable and with up-to-date infotainment options, it should meet the family’s needs, give or take a USB-C port or two.

If you don’t need the extra passenger capacity of a regular Atlas, we’d certainly consider the Cross Sport alongside rivals like the Honda Passport, Chevy Blazer, Ford Edge or Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Learn more here

2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport Canada | 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport USA

Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
Graham Heeps
Based in Calgary, AB, Graham’s outlets include Autocar, Professional Motorsport World, Turnology.com and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology. A lifelong motorsports fan, he’s a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the Guild of Motoring Writers and the Motor Press Guild, speaks German and collects Matchbox cars (at the same time).
FILED UNDER:
SUV and Crossover Reviews2020 SUV and Crossover ReviewsFeaturedVolkswagenVolkswagen AtlasCar ReviewsVolkswagen Reviews

UP NEXT

Tire News

Celebrating Heroes: Sailun Tire honours first-responders with Drive-In Movie Night

Amee Reehal -
Sailun Tire gives back hosting a fun drive-in movie night event to celebrate & thank COVID-19 pandemic first responders & front-line workers.
Read more
Jeep Gladiator

The go-anywhere, do-anything diesel Gladiator for the hardcore overlanders

News Editor -
Jeep is giving off-road explorers another reason to consider the new diesel-powered Gladiator with this Farout Concept - a true overland mid-size pickup.
Read more
Camper & Trailer

Beast MODE 4×4 is a Sprinter van conversion done right

Amee Reehal -
If you're shopping for a new Sprinter van 4x4 for sale, this ultimate off-road camper by Alabama-based Storyteller Overland may fit the bill.
Read more
Cadillac

Cadillac puts V8 power on pause for its first all-electric vehicle: 2023 LYRIQ crossover

Chris Chase -
Cadillac has revealed its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the LYRIQ, a crossover the company hopes will be a turning point toward a more successful future.
Read more
Minivan Reviews

6 Best Minivans for Buyers Who Actually Appreciate Minivans

Chris Chase -
Choosing the best minivan to buy might be tough. Here, we list 6 2020 & 2021 models including Best All-Weather, Best Looking, Best Handling & Best Upscale.
Read more
Motorcycles

Off-the-Grid: 7 Best Adventure Touring Motorcycles Available Today

Greg Williams -
Hit the pavement or dirt in a dual-purpose motorcycle. Here are the 7 best off-road bikes to consider, including R1250 GS Adventure, Africa Twin & KLX250.
Read more
Ford Bronco

2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs

News Editor -
The new 2021 Ford Bronco literally just hit the scene and won’t be available until early 2021 in 2-door or 4-door form,...
Read more
Honda

Minivan fans will appreciate the new Odyssey’s big changes & new features

News Editor -
Honda gives its best-selling Odyssey minivan big updates for 2021. A flat-folding 2nd-row, rear seat reminder, standard Honda Sensing, better wheels & more.
Read more
Truck Reviews

Compact Pickup Trucks: 7 top models on the market today

Chris Chase -
Shopping for a compact pickup truck? We highlight all the top mid-size trucks on the market today, including Colorado, Gladiator, Tacoma, Ranger and more.
Read more
New Cars

5 new vehicles worth checking out

Travis Persaud -
New vehicles for 2020 - particularly SUVs & crossovers - are plentiful. Some great, some not so much. Here are 5 models that surprised us - in a good way.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

List of old-school Defenders that put the new model to shame

Amee Reehal -
Let's face it, old Land Rover Defender models put the glossy, new SUV to shame. These classic & customized Defender 110 & 90s once for sale top our list.
Read more
Mazda

2020 Mazda CX-30 Review

Graham Heeps -
Mazda fills another SUV niche, but does the 2020 CX-30 bring anything different to the table? Considering the Mazda3 GT/Hatch is cheaper & just as capable?
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2020 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Review amee reehal

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Review: VW’s All-New 7-Seater SUV Built for North...

2020 Volkswagen Cross Sport side profile

First Drive: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Review

2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport front

2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport Sheds A Couple Seats & Adds...