2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Specs Reveals a Near 700-HP Luxury Full-Size SUV

The OG of luxury full-size SUVs just levelled-up for 2023 — in a big way. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V’s 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque solidifies the premium hauler as the industry’s most powerful in the full-size segment. It’s also the first SUV from the American automaker to adorn the V-Series badge introduced in 2004, and typically reserved exclusively for Caddy’s powerful cars like the limited 2018 CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition and 2016 ATS-V with the twin turbo.

As Cadillac’s head puts it, “We do not deploy the V-Series designation lightly. The arrival of the 2023 Escalade-V is the result of a rigorous development program that allows this highly anticipated model to meet the criteria and capability thresholds established by nearly two decades of inspired V-Series performance.”

In other words, expect all of the Escalade’s upscale vibes and substantial size to pair nicely with abundant power and refined performance. But of course, we’ll know for sure how this thing handles once we get behind the wheel of the new Escalade V-Series.

An AWD Escalade propelled by a supercharged V8

2023 Escalade-V. Photo: Cadillac 2023 Escalade-V. Photo: Cadillac

Powering this beast is a 6.2L hand-built supercharged and intercooled engine Cadillac pulled from its track-ready sedans including the CTS-V models, the XLR-V, and 2022 CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing duo. All good for 682 horsepower at 6,000 engine rpm and 653 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 engine rpm, and paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. While the 2021 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Platinum we reviewed also sports a 6.2L V8, the power figures are obviously worlds apart.

Performance specs for 2023 Escalade-V and Escalade-V ESV models:

Engine 6.2L V-8 Supercharged DI VVT Displacement 376 / 6162 Power 682-hp / 508 @ 6,000 Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm) 653 / 885 @ 4,400 Transmission Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic Front Suspension Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Rear Suspension Independent multilink with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Brakes Four-wheel disc with ABS; vented front and rear Duralife rotors Wheels / Tires 22-in aluminum / P275/50R22SL all-season





Tap that V-Mode button for customized performance & handling

According to Cadillac, there’s no compromise in the Escalade’s renowned, smooth on-road ride characteristics, and we have no reason to doubt that. The new Caddy SUV model rides the electronically controlled Air Ride Adaptive Suspension four-corner air springs featuring specific, stiff rear air springs. Tap the ‘V-Mode’ button at the centre console and the large SUV drops the ride height by nearly 0.8 inches (20 mm).

2023 Escalade-V V-Mode button. Photo: Cadillac 2023 Escalade-V shifter. Photo: Cadillac

The V-Mode system essentially provides a more personalized drive, with various settings at hand — from suspension and brakes to AWD, performance, and engine exhaust notes. Most of these settings toggle between Tour and Sport modes. Add Launch Control to the mix for improved acceleration of the line.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Price and Specs

Expect the near 700-hp Escalade V-Series to hit dealerships sometime this summer 2022. Pricing starts at $149,990 (including destination charge) across the US, and C$179,998 in Canada. Below, full, preliminary specs for the 2023 models:



2023 ESCALADE-V 2023 ESCALADE-V ESV Wheelbase (in. / mm) 120.9 / 3071 134.1 / 3406 Overall Length (in. / mm) 211.9 / 5382 226.9 / 5766 Overall Width (in. / mm) 81.1 / 2059 81.1 / 2060 Overall Height (in. / mm) 76.7 / 1948 76.4 / 1941 Track (in. / mm) 68.5 /1737 (front); 68.3 / 1730 (rear) 68.5 / 1737 (front); 68.3 / 1730 (rear) Headroom (in. / mm) 42.3 / 1074 (first row) 38.9 / 988 (second row) 38.2 / 970 (third row) 42.3 / 1074 (first row) 38.9 / 988 (second row) 38.2 / 970 (third row) Legroom (in. / mm) 44.5 / 1130 (first row) 41.7 / 1059 (second row) 34.9 / 886 (third row) 44.5 / 1130 (first row) 41.7 / 1059 (second row) 36.6 / 930 (third row) Shoulder Room (in. / mm) 65.5 / 1664 (first row) 64.6 / 1641 (second row) 62.7 / 1593 (third row) 65.5 / 1664 (first row) 64.6 / 1641 (second row) 62.8 / 1595(third row) Hip Room (in. / mm) 61.7 / 1567 (first row) 61.2 / 1554 (second row) 49.4 / 1255 (third row) 61.7 / 1567 (first row) 61.2 / 1554 (second row) 49.4 / 1255 (third row) EPA Passenger Volume (cu ft / L) 168.4 / 4733 170.4 / 4802 Curb Weight (lb. / kg) 6217 / 2820 6407 / 2906 Max Payload (lb. / kg) 1330 / 603 1140 / 517 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L) 121 / 3426 (behind first row) 72.9 / 2064 (behind second row) 25.5 / 722 (behind third row) 142.8 / 4044 (behind first row) 94.1 / 2665 (behind second row) 41.5 / 1175 (behind third row) Trailering (lb. / kg) 7000 / 3175 7000 / 3175