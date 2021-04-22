Last summer, Cadillac revealed the 2023 LYRIQ in show car form. Now, Caddy has made the luxury mid-size SUV with all-electric power an official offering with a release date, pricing, range expectations, and other key specs. And from the looks of it, the show car and production model look nearly identical.

Expect the 2023 LYRIQ to be available in the first half of 2022 with a $59,990 starting MSRP, according to Cadillac. Built out of GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility which recently received a $2-billion investment to ramp up the portfolio’s electric vehicle initiatives.

Over 300 miles of range and 340-hp

Powering the new luxury crossover is a 12-module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform good for an estimated 340 horsepower and and 325 lb. ft of torque (440 Nm of torque). The electric drive consists of one 1 drive unit with 1 motor.

According the Cadillac’s preliminary specs, expect the 2023 LYRIQ to travel over 300 miles or 483 km on a single, full charge.

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. Photo: Cadillac

Charging duties include a high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling customers to add an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time. At home, owners can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge courtesy of a segment-leading 19.2 kW charging module.

Here’s a look at the LYRIQ’s key specs:

Battery system: Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules

Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Energy: 100 kWh

100 kWh Electric drive: 1 drive unit with 1 motor (permanent magnet, bar wound)

1 drive unit with 1 motor (permanent magnet, bar wound) Power: 340hp (255 kW)

340hp (255 kW) Torque: 325 lb-ft. (440 Nm)

325 lb-ft. (440 Nm) Range: 300-plus miles or 483 km on a full charge

300-plus miles or 483 km on a full charge Charging with 120V: 3.5 miles of range per hour of charge time

3.5 miles of range per hour of charge time Charging with 240V (19.2 kW AC): 52 miles of range per hour of charge time

52 miles of range per hour of charge time DC Fast Charge: Up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time; up to 195 miles of range in 30 minutes of charge time

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. Photo: Cadillac

- Advertisement -

Cadillac’s entire SUV lineup looks sharp and stylish with hard-edged lines and bold due cues — the LYRIQ is no different. As the design head puts it, “The objective I gave my team was to design the LYRIQ with the level of detail that they would a show car. The customer should feel like they’re driving in the future.”

From the black crystal grille to the laser etched patterns through wood over metal decor, the LYRIQ definitely sets itself apart from its siblings. The two exterior colour choices include Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic, and inside choices include Sky Cool Gray or Noir.

Other key features include a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display, an AKG Studio 19-speaker system with headrest speakers, optional 22-inch alloy wheels (20-inch comes standard), and optional Super Cruise (Cadillac’s hands-free driver-assistance tech).

Here are some more 2021 and 2022 SUVs worth waiting for.

- Advertisement -