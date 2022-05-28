2023 Lyriq Interior: Closer Look Inside Cadillac’s First-Ever EV

Cadillac is one of the few brands still churning out burly V8-powered machines with upscale interiors, like the new, near 700-hp V-Series Cadillac Escalade, while spending big bucks developing the Blackwing turbo V8. But the luxury automaker would be remiss if an electric vehicle wasn’t in the mix.

That’s where the new Lyriq comes in, Cadillac’s first-ever all-electric vehicle revealed back in mid 2020; a crossover the company hopes will be a turning point toward a more successful future for the storied luxury automaker.

Here, we take a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq’s interior – from the massive 33-inch cabin display and seating setup, to interior cargo space and some key interior features.

Seating

Photo: Cadillac Photo: Cadillac

While the two-row Lyriq can accommodate five passengers, it is just two inches shorter than the XT6 (the three-row crossover from Cadillac) at 196.7 inches. The 39.6 inches of legroom at the back and extended toe room beneath the front seats make for extra comfortable seating.

Such a spacious interior space is perfect for a group of four to enjoy a weekend getaway. All seats sport synthetic leather for now. Cadillac plans to offer genuine later on. Buyers can order the interior in either Sky Cool Gray or Noir.

Interior dimensions & specs (in inches):

Headroom Front 38.6; Rear 37.7 Legroom Front, max 41.4; Rear 39.6 Shoulder Room Front 58.9; Rear 58.6 Hip Room Front 56.5; Rear 54.0

Super Cruise

Although we do not have full details of the standard and optional safety and convenience facilities, we can confirm the Lyriq EV will be accessible with the Super Cruise driver-assist system. It will bestow the Lyriq owners a self-driving capability on over 200,000 miles of shared freeways in the United States. An augmented-reality head-up display is also a part of the package.

33-inch OLED Display

Photo: Cadillac

The main highlight of the clean and high-tech design is a huge 33-inch diagonal advanced LED screen (capable of releasing more than one billion colours) featuring two displays. It starts behind the steering wheel and stretches to the middle of the dashboard.

The screen behind the steering will serve as an instrument gauge cluster to display information about different vehicle functions, while the touchscreen on the centre stack performs infotainment duties. Cadillac offers the same type of screen for the 2021 Escalade that users can also manage through a click wheel on the centre console. Under the display are HVAC buttons placed beside a single horizontal strip casually slanted toward the driver.

Infotainment

The infotainment system uses Google Built-In comprising native Google Maps, voice assistant, and some other applications. The Lyriq entertains the occupants through a 19-speaker AKG sound system with headrest speakers. Furthermore, the owners will be able to start, open, and lock the Lyriq with a digital key on their phones.

More Cabin Amenities

Photo: Cadillac Photo: Cadillac

The steering wheel is three-spoke featuring buttons on both sides to manage speaker, volume, Bluetooth, and other infotainment functions. The center console design divides it into two sections; the one nearby the driver features the gear selector dial, whereas the other has two cupholders. Thanks to the innovative noise-cancellation system, the Lyriq is a very quiet vehicle that prevents road and outside noise from entering the cabin.

The best part about Lyriq’s design is its close attention to detail. For instance, we can see a complex laser-carved design through wood above metal trim. It is a first of its kind from any carmaker.

Passenger and Cargo Volume

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac confirms the five-seat Lyriq comes with 105 cubic feet of total passenger volume. The Lyriq offers 28 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats intact, which owners can extend to 60.8 cubic feet by folding them flat.

Like to have the feature-rich Cadillac crossover SUV? The order books are open, asking at least $62,990 (including a $1,195 destination fee) for the 340 hp, single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant. The all-wheel-drive model with 500 hp and up to 3,500 lbs towing capacity goes for $64,990.

Here’s a closer look at the 2023 Lyriq’s electric range.