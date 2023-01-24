Harley-Davidson’s Burly Road Glide Gets 120th Anniversary Treatment

For Harley-Davidson fans holding out for a new motorcycle, 2023 might just be the right year to take the plunge. The Milwaukee bike builder has been in the game since 1903, marking the American brand’s 120th anniversary this year. And what better way to celebrate than a new lineup including the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, along with six additional limited-edition motorcycles sporting exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary

Commemorating the 120th anniversary of the iconic American motorcycle brand, the CVO Road Glide boasts a stellar colour scheme Harley states is “one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered” by the bike builder. The Heirloom Red panels seem to dance over the Anniversary Black base coat, each outlined with a bold red pinstripe that adds a touch of fire to the design. The crowning touch is probably the intricate gold scallop, applied by hand adding a touch of luxury and elegance to one of the most popular touring bikes around.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary

The CVO Road Glide’s paint scheme is not just a feast for the eyes but also a story waiting to be told. The subtle details etched within the panels reveal the head and wings of a mighty eagle in flight, its powerful talons grasping the wind as it soars above the earth. Perhaps the best feature is the gold-plated tank medallion, a shining beacon of craftsmanship and design. This Art Deco rendition of the eagle is an iconic Harley-Davidson symbol, and as cheesy as it may sound, its bold lines and striking features capturing the very essence of freedom and adventure.

The seat surfaces are covered in soft Alcantara, the gold and red contrast stitching accentuating the rich textures. The gold-tone powertrain inserts add a touch of glamour to the engine, coupled with the bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars.

Harley Davidson will create only 1,500 units for the worldwide markets, and each will be adorned with a laser-carved panel on the fuel tank console, bearing its own serial number.

Other Limited-Edition Models With Special 120th Anniversary Paint

2023 Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Lineup

Besides the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, the company has unveiled five other limited-edition motorcycles that pay tribute to the rich history of Harley-Davidson. Each bike is adorned with exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes, and specifics that harken back to the brand’s early days.

These limited-edition motorcycles seek to celebrate the past while offering a glimpse into the future. The unique designs take riders on a journey through time, evoking nostalgia for the Harley-Davidson motorcycles of yesteryear, like this awesome 1916 Harley-Davidson Board Track Racer, while still offering all the latest technology and performance enhancements. The new 2023 bikes include:

2023 Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Lineup Ultra Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,300 examples globally)

Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary (1,100 units)

Street Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 units)

Road Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 units)

Fat Boy 114 Anniversary (3,000 units)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 units) Fat Boy 114 Anniversary

The limited-edition motorcycles boast a timeless design with their paneled paint scheme, showcasing a radiant Heirloom Red as the primary colour. The panels on these motorcycles are beautifully outlined with a vibrant red pinstripe, creating a striking contrast against the rich Midnight Crimson fade that fills the panels, adding depth and dimension to the overall design.

These motorcycles are adorned with a touch of elegance in the form of an Art Deco eagle tank medallion, adding a touch of vintage charm. The seat covers feature red side panels, and a gleaming gold sewed Harley-Davidson emblem for a touch of class. The red fade powertrain inserts add a subtle pop of colour, tying the whole design together. Each detail has been carefully chosen to create a cohesive and visually stunning motorcycle.

That’s not all from Harley-Davidson for 2023. The American motorcycle manufacturer also introduced the Breakout model, Nightster Special, Road Glide 3 Trike, and Freewheeler.

Updated & New 2023 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Lineup

2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout

2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout The Harley-Davidson Breakout roars back to life, resurrected from its brief hiatus in the U.S. market. This mighty beast is now unleashed and ready to hit the roads again, fuelled by the mighty Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine. With a claimed 101 horses galloping beneath the hood and 123 lb-ft of torque at its command. With a massive five-gallon fuel tank, the Harley-Davidson Breakout is ready to take on the open road and conquer those long distances. Topped with a sleek, low-profile chrome console, the tank extends the motorcycle’s profile and provides an extended riding range. A new handlebar riser and buffed stainless steel handlebar, standing ¾-inch higher than its predecessor, lends a more commanding grip on the road, coupled with boosted rider-reach to the controls.

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster The new middleweight Nightster is a powerhouse on wheels, boasting the revolutionary liquid-cooled Revolution Max 975T V-Twin powerplant carried over from the 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster. Harley carefully tweaked the mill to deliver a powerful punch of torque at low RPM, with a claimed 70 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm. The engine is not only powerful but also a sleek design element, incorporated into the bike as the key part of the chassis that significantly reduces the overall motorcycle weight.

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 The Road Glide 3 model comes with a host of first-of-its-kind features. At the heart of this motorcycle lies the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, providing ample power and performance. It also boasts an electric reverse gear, making navigating tight spaces and parking easier. Safety is a top priority, and this trike-specific model comes equipped with an array of rider safety improvements such as electronically linked braking, ABS, traction control, and drag-torque slip control, all of which are cornering boosted for a more secure and confident ride.

2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler The Freewheeler trike is back and better than ever, with a bold new look for 2023. This cruiser-inspired motorcycle still boasts the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine and the convenient electric reverse gear but now has a sleek & menacing blacked-out restyle. The maker gave every inch of this motorcycle a dark treatment, from the front end to the headlamp nacelle, tank console, and exhaust, replacing the previous bright finishes for a more aggressive and edgy look.

All these 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles are accessible through authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships in North America.