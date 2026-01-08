Yes, You Can Buy This 1,000-HP Dodge Demon-Powered SUV for $175K

When the Rezvani Tank first appeared in 2017, it felt like a provocation more than a product. We covered that original version when it launched as a $178,000 “tactical urban vehicle,” complete with rear suicide doors, thermal night vision, and a 500-horsepower V8. It looked like a Toyota FJ Cruiser that had spent too much time at the gym. It leaned hard into the idea that SUVs didn’t need to be polite to be compelling.

Rezvani

Well, fast-forward to 2026, and the Tank just stepped it up. The latest generation doubles down on the one thing Rezvani has always understood: spectacle starts at the engine bay. While a 3.6-litre V6 remains the standard option, the Tank can now be ordered with a 6.4-litre Dodge SRT V8. Or, if restraint isn’t your thing, a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 borrowed from the Dodge Demon. In that configuration, output climbs to a staggering 1,000 horsepower. A boost in power we saw with Rezvani’s 2020 model.

It’s limited to just 100 units, starts around $175,000 USD

That choice alone explains much of what the modern Tank has become. The aggressive stance, reinforced suspension, and long list of off-road hardware aren’t there to soften the blow—they’re there to keep up. Rezvani still offers multiple off-road packages with FOX suspension, on-demand four-wheel drive, and serious ground clearance, but now they feel like supporting characters to the main event under the hood.

Rezvani

The Tank’s interior follows the same logic. Beneath the military aesthetic is a surprisingly livable five-seat cabin, trimmed in leather with configurable seating styles and a clean, functional layout. It’s familiar enough to drive daily—at least in theory—yet wrapped in a level of optional security and tactical equipment that feels lifted from a screenplay rather than a spec sheet.

And that’s the point. The 2026 Tank doesn’t pretend to be rational. It’s limited to just 100 units, starts around $175,000 USD, and exists in a market where most SUVs are chasing efficiency, electrification, and subtlety. Rezvani went the other way: louder, heavier, and unapologetically extreme. They’re taking orders now.