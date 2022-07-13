2023 Honda CR-V Redesign & Styling Changes: A Closer Look

The big news with the redesigned, next-generation CR-V is the crossover’s updated two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain — which Honda believes will account for about half of all 2023 CR-V sales. But hybrid power aside, it’s the compact crossover’s design changes and new size specs we’re focused on here.

Overall, Honda is dubbing the new CR-V has having more “rugged and sophisticated design.” Sure, it looks bolder than the outgoing CR-V model we review here, but rugged we’re not too sure about. Nevertheless, this small sport utility is America’s best-selling SUV for the past 25 years, and we don’t think the new design will sway shoppers. Same goes for the redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V which also got a new, beefed-up look.

New CR-V’s dimensions grow in size

2023 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda 2023 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda

Taking design cues from the recently redesigned Ridgeline mid-size pickup and Passport TrailSport SUV, the new CR-V adds better outward visibility thanks to a few things: the new door-mounted side mirrors, A-pillars now moved back by 4.7-inches, almost 3-inches outward, and 1.4-inches lower.

Below, a look at the new exterior dimensions:

Wheelbase Length Height Width Track 106.3 inches 184.8 inches 66.2 inches – front

66.6 inches – rear 73.4 inches 63.4 inches – front

64 inches – rear

The small crossover grows in size as well — about 1.6-inches at the wheelbase (106.3 inches total) and an extra 0.4 inches in the front and the rear with drastically wider tracks compared to the 2022 model.

Styling updates to the 2023 CR-V EX and EX-L

Both the CR-V EX and EX-L gain some more premium looks with the 2023 redesign — from the body-coloured side mirrors and larger 18-inch, 10-spoke wheels, to a gloss black grille mesh with a chrome trim up front.

Inside, both the CR-V EX and EX-L benefit from expanded cargo space courtesy of a rear load floor can now be lowered, plus 60/40-split rear seatbacks folding flat — offering 39.3 cu.-ft. and 76.5 cu.-ft. cargo space, respectively (at 36.3 cu.-ft. total space behind the rear seats, this is the most cargo space in the CR-V’s history).

Much larger front grill

The traditionally conservative Honda CR-V front-end look with the narrow front grill is now replaced with a much larger grill with a more upright style, coupled with standard LED headlights and a longer hood for 2023.

