Honda Resurrects the ST125 Dax Mini Bike (But Only in Europe)

It’s been 41-years since Honda’s little Dax roamed the streets of Europe. Now, they’re bringing it back with the 2023 ST125 Dax — a revised 124cc bike joining the popular Monkey and MSX125 Grom in Honda’s mini-bike line-up. But again, this offering won’t be hitting North American shores anytime soon; it’s a Europe-only bike, last produced from 1995 to 2003 for the Japanese market.

The new Dax will appeal to the younger generation who love nostalgia, funky looks, and the SOHC two-valve engine-powered bike’s easy-going riding proposition, while still striking a chord with older riders familiar with the old-school version from the late 1960s. With the current Honda Monkey and MSX125 Grom doing so well in the market already, resurrecting this classic Dax comes as no surprise.

2023 ST125 Dax. Photo: Honda

Retaining the iconic T-shaped frame that contributes to the bike’s handling and looks, the 2023 ST125 Dax sits on 31mm USD forks, twin rear shocks all riding on 12-inch wheels. This thing even has ABS with hydraulic disc braking front and rear, while ringing in at only 107kg. And unlike the 1960s Dax, this revised 2023 model sports full LED lighting and an LCD instrument display.

The styling is all retro, with a 1970’s dirt bike-inspired muffler, chrome high-set handlebars, the classic cartoon image of a Dachshund, and black stripe with ‘Dax’ retaining the original, offbeat font. Propelling the updated Honda Dax is a 124cc, air-cooled SOHC two-valve engine borrowed from the new Honda Super Cub C125, putting down a modest 6.9kW and 10.8Nm — hitting a cruising speed of 90km/h (cruising being the operative word here!). For something a little more wild, check out K-Speed’s Honda CT125 “Combat” Hunter Cub.

23YM HONDA ST125 DAX

23YM HONDA ST125 DAX



23YM HONDA ST125 DAX

23YM HONDA ST125 DAX

23YM HONDA ST125 DAX



23YM HONDA ST125 DAX



23YM HONDA ST125 DAX

23YM HONDA ST125 DAX

23YM HONDA ST125 DAX

Key specs for 2023 Honda ST125 Dax: