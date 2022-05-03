2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition Pays Tribute to the 1993 Classic

It’s been 30 years since Land Rover’s iconic Defender first hit North American shores — the 1993 Defender 110 First Edition, to be exact. Fully outfitted to take on rugged terrain, this big and boxy beast was limited to 500 units and hand-built at the historic Solihull factory in the United Kingdom before crossing The Pond. Of course, today it’s a collector’s dream SUV.

Fast forward three decades, Land Rover keeps the traditional alive with the 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition, also limited to 500 units. While this new version doesn’t exactly replicate the old school Defender’s badass vibes, it does its best to pay homage to the heritage of the original First Edition.

1993 Defender 110 First Edition. Photo: Land Rover

New Defender Mods Inline with the Classic

Built on the 2023 Defender 110 P300 S model with a 296-hp 2.0L mill under the hood making 295 lb-ft at 1500 rpm, this special edition retains the crisp Fuji White exterior colour, paired to matching and appropriately understated 18-inch gloss white steel wheels found on the 1993 original.

As Land Rover’s North American CEO puts it, “This Edition celebrates the Defender model legacy here in North America, while offering technology and features that the adventurers of today expect in a new vehicle.”

2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition. Photo: Land Rover

The classic 1993 Defender sported off-road accessories and mods including a safari roll-over protection system, ladder and roof rack, and a heated windshield. This new Land Rover Defender does its best to carry on the lineage, adding a proper expedition roof rack and deployable ladder. To conquer the unpaved roads, it’s also equipped with front and rear classic mud flaps, wheel arch extensions to house those steelies, and an A frame.

To make this a true limited edition, Land Rover threw in some extras including a Cold Climate Pack, Tow Pack, Black Exterior Pack and Off-Road Pack. While the interior of the 30th Anniversary Edition gains rubber mats and fixed side steps to enter the Defender’s cabin. The interior’s black look with ebony grained leather seat facings is a clean, sharp contrast to the white exterior.

Separating this limited Defender from the 2023 lineup, each version receives a heritage inspired exterior badge placed on the rear tailgate of each of the 500 units produced.

2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition. Photo: Land Rover

Available now at select Land Rover locations across North America, the 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition goes for $75,000 — almost $25,000 over the standard P300 S model’s starting price point. But hey, with only 500 on the market, shelling out the extra cash is well worth it (and you’ll thank yourself in another 30 years).