2023 Land Rover Defender 90 Trophy Edition

Not only does the limited 2023 Defender Trophy Edition come equipped with all the ramped-up off-road goods you’d expect, but Land Rover is throwing in a one-day opportunity to participate in the North American Trophy Competition starting early October 2022, held at the Land Rover Experience Centre in Manchester, Vermont. And if you actually make the cut? Expect to go on and compete in the Classic Land Rover Trophy Competition in the UK in Spring 2023.

If you’re more partial to the old-school Defenders (and we don’t blame you) the Defender Works V8 Trophy also pays tribute to the iconic SUV’s enduring expedition legacy — but with only 25 sold at US $270,000 for the Defender 90 model (Defender 110 was also an option) back in 2021, this 2023 version might be a better bet.

But we digress. This new version is wrapped in a heritage inspired yellow colour way, and paying homage to the the Defender’s legendary off-road expedition chops, this special edition 4×4 is based on the 395-hp 2023 Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE, powered by a 3.0L, 6-cylinder turbo engine. With all-wheel drive (of course), low traction launch, and 406 lb-ft of torque, this small Defender with all the extra accessories is built specifically to go off-the-grid.

Separating the Trophy Edition from the stock P400 X-Dynamic SE is the Extended Black Exterior Pack, tow hitch receiver, Air Suspension Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Off-road Pack, and Advanced Off-road Capability Pack. Not enough? Options include a roof rack to haul your goods, a deployable ladder, mud flaps to handle the rough stuff, an integrated air compressor, rubber mats, and an electronic winch/winch installation kit to pull your buddies out of the dirt.

Only 220 will be made available in the US, and 30 units in Canada, when the 2023 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition goes on sale September 2022, priced at $96,475 and $115,400, respectively. Less gnarly but also a limited model with all the old-school charm is this 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition paying homage to the 1993 classic.