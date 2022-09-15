Luxury Mid-Size SUV & CrossoversNew Land Rover Defender

2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition

Land Rover’s iconic off-roader celebrates its birthday, blowing out 75 candles with a green- machine special edition.

by News Editor
Updated:
2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition

What better way to ring in a 75th birthday than a limited edition Defender. Landy’s globally-recognized, mountain-traversing SUV, the Defender 75th Limited Edition model pays tribute to its past sporting heritage details including that bush-dwelling Grasmere Green both inside and out, coupled with a distinct 75 Years graphic. 

2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition
2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition
2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition
2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition

It was back in 1948 the Series 1 made its debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show. While paying homage to its Defender predecessors, today the legendary off-roader embraces modern tech – from the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system and 3D Surround Camera, to Configurable Terrain Response, wireless device charging, and Matrix LED front lighting – all standard. 

Expect this special edition to be plug-in hybrid only, available as the Defender P400e Electric Hybrid model, alongside the P400 and D300 with advanced mild hybrid technology. 

Despite the new 3-row Defender 130 joining the lineup, the 2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition is only offered in 90 and 110 body designs. Priced at $91,350 for the two-door 90 and $94,350 for the four-door 110 in the US, and in Canada at $105,000 and $108,000 for the 110, available at Land Rover’s website.

[envira-gallery id=’110546′]

Up Next

FeaturedNew Land Rover Defender

Editor's Picks

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

© 2023 Traction Media