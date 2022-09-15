What better way to ring in a 75th birthday than a limited edition Defender. Landy’s globally-recognized, mountain-traversing SUV, the Defender 75th Limited Edition model pays tribute to its past sporting heritage details including that bush-dwelling Grasmere Green both inside and out, coupled with a distinct 75 Years graphic.

2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition

It was back in 1948 the Series 1 made its debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show. While paying homage to its Defender predecessors, today the legendary off-roader embraces modern tech – from the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system and 3D Surround Camera, to Configurable Terrain Response, wireless device charging, and Matrix LED front lighting – all standard.

Expect this special edition to be plug-in hybrid only, available as the Defender P400e Electric Hybrid model, alongside the P400 and D300 with advanced mild hybrid technology.

Despite the new 3-row Defender 130 joining the lineup, the 2023 Defender 75th Limited Edition is only offered in 90 and 110 body designs. Priced at $91,350 for the two-door 90 and $94,350 for the four-door 110 in the US, and in Canada at $105,000 and $108,000 for the 110, available at Land Rover’s website.

[envira-gallery id=’110546′]