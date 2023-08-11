2023 Nissan 400Z Performance Review

When I was in elementary school in the 1970’s there was a major shortage of petroleum products world-wide, and as a result, North American consumers were looking for more fuel efficient automobiles.

During this time the Japanese car makers started to market many of their offerings to our shores, and Canadians began their long love affair with what proved to be very innovative and reliable cars. Most of the models that hit our shores were practical little runabouts, small pickups, and tidy wagons, but there were still many buyers looking for something with more of a fun-factor.

In stepped Datsun, the Japanese automotive giant (now operating as Nissan), with the 240Z, a budget-friendly sports car that appealed to enthusiast drivers that couldn’t afford to buy European offerings like Porsches and Jaguars, and didn’t want to break the bank at the gas pump filling up an American muscle car.

2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell 2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell

The 240Z was a lightweight two-seater with predictable handling and a beautiful, uncomplicated design. Larger displacement engines allowed the car to evolve through several guises (260Z and 280ZX) over the years as well as stretched variants with 2+2 seating for four.

With the arrival of the Nissan nameplate came more comfort-minded models beginning with the 300Z (two generations) and eventually the 350Z and 370Z. With over half a century of evolution the cars became more complicated and technology driven, but the fun factor was always a constant, so Nissan’s most sporting models have cultivated a large following.

New 400Z styling cues and elements derived from its many forbearers

The 2023 Z features an all-new body which contains styling cues and elements derived from its many forbearers. The overall shape is immediately recognizable as an update of the 370Z, but the side profile has hints of 240Z, especially with regards to the shape of the greenhouse and placement of the trim.

2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell

Not to be forgotten, the front and rear fascias hint at both generations of the 300ZX. The wheelbase remains the same as that of the 370Z, but the new Z is almost 6-inches longer. The look is current, aero-efficient, and definitely an evolution of what Nissan customers like in a sport-minded machine.

Here’s a closer look at how the new Z pays homage to its iconic ancestors.

400Z Performance Engine & Power

There are two trim packages for this car, Sport and Performance, but both feature the same engine and your choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. Motivation for this dynamic machine is provided by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that features direct injection and a significant bump in power over the mill that powered the outgoing 370Z. This smooth-revving engine produces 400-horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, up from 332 and 270 respectively. 2023 Nissan 400Z Performance’s 3.0L V6. Photo: Russell Purcell

Need more power? The return of the Z NISMO for 2024 brings 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque to the party. Plus, other track-tuned features including improved handling, better wheels, enhanced aerodynamics & more. 2024 Z NISMO. Photo: Nissan

Click here to expand performance specs below: Engine VR30DDTT 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Transmission – 6-speed close-ratio manual w/EXEDY high-performance clutch

– 9-speed auto w/drive mode switch,

shift by wire Paddle shifters (9AT) Drivetrain Mid-mounted front-engine / rear-wheel drive Power 400 @ 6,400 rpm Torque 350 @ 1,600 – 5,200 rpm Max. engine speed 6,800 rpm Max. boost pressure 15 psi Induction system Twin turbochargers Valvetrain 4 valves per cylinder; Continuously Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS) Exhaust Sport: Dual w/ chrome finishers

Performance: Dual w/sport grade muffler Front suspension Double-wishbone aluminum suspension High vacuum diecast aluminum alloy Rear suspension Independent multi-link aluminum suspension Steel Standard wheels & tires Sport: Dark-painted aluminum-alloy. Front: 18×9 inches Rear: 18×9 inches (Yokohama ADVAN Sport high performance tires)

Performance: RAYS super lightweight forged aluminum-alloy. Front: 19×9.5 inches Rear: 19×10 inches (Bridgestone Potenza® S007 high performance tires)

The Z Performance with Manual Transmission

Our test unit was the Performance model with the manual transmission, which features a lightweight carbon-fibre driveshaft and a limited-slip rear differential. As you row through the gears the fast-spooling turbines build up the boost and allow you to execute 0-100 km/h runs in sub-five second times all day long, and with a little more effort and the use of the on-board launch control, I suspect that low four-second runs could be achieved. 2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell

Our test unit was the Performance model with the manual transmission, which features a lightweight carbon-fibre driveshaft and a limited-slip rear differential. As you row through the gears the fast-spooling turbines build up the boost and allow you to execute 0-100 km/h runs in sub-five second times all day long, and with a little more effort and the use of the on-board launch control, I suspect that low four-second runs could be achieved.

Handling Impressions

2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell

Like all Z cars before it the latest version retains the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout that still remains the favourite combination for most driving purists, and when equipped with the close-ratio manual transmission this car becomes truly special. Despite tipping the scales almost 70 kilograms more than a similarly equipped 370Z, the Z feels light and nimble, largely due to its near perfect weight balance (55 front/45 rear).

The new electric power-assisted steering is quick to react, but it also robs the driver of some of the feeling Z owners tend to relish when it comes to car control.

Maintains traction well in a straight line

Under hard acceleration the car will sit back on its haunches, pushing you deep into the seat before hustling forward with ease. There is little drama, as the car maintains traction well in a straight line and the nose quickly settles down as you ease up on the accelerator. Surprisingly, there are no driver selectable performance modes in this car to adapt the traction control, throttle or other dynamic parameters. The traction control is either on, or off.

Performance trim package adds Rays wheels, Bridgestone Potenza tires, and better brakes

2023 Nissan 400Z Performance Rays Wheels. Photo: Russell Purcell 2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell

Performance offerings also benefit from larger Nissan Performance brakes front and rear, which proved to be very efficient and virtually fade-free. A set of super lightweight, forged, 19-inch wheels from renowned motorsport supplier Rays wrapped in high-performance Bridgestone Potenza tires is also part of the Performance trim package, and these black beauties should prove robust given the company’s racing heritage.

Interior designed to enhance driver efficiency over comfort

The interior of the Z has definitely been designed to enhance driver efficiency, so comfort is somewhat of an afterthought, especially for taller individuals. The deep-bolstered sport seats performed well during enthusiastic driving, but I am not sure if they would be welcome on an extended road trips. I must be getting old. They are heated, as is the sport steering wheel, the latter which has secondary controls for many of the car’s infotainment features.

In the cockpit and new virtual instrument cluster

2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell 2023 Nissan 400Z Performance. Photo: Russell Purcell

From the driver’s seat visibility is just okay, but that comes with the territory in long hood – hatchback designs, but all the important controls and switchgear are readily at hand. The new virtual instrument cluster is a terrific upgrade, as the gauge faces and shift lights really take centre stage like in a modern race car. Atop the dash sit three secondary gauges (a nod to the original 240Z) to allow you to monitor performance vitals like turbo boost, turbine speed, and voltage.

The design and layout of the centre stack is simple, and uncluttered, with efficient vent placement and large rotary knobs for the ventilation system. A wide touch-screen infotainment system allows you to enjoy the premium Bose audio system, monitor the camera system, or access Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Takeaway

The latest Z hearkens back to a time when the act of driving was the most important factor when it came to buying a sports car, not luxurious appointments and superfluous gadgets.

Enthusiast drivers sought something quick, fun to drive, and with lots of curb appeal. I think Nissan has delivered this to us with the latest Z, complete with a manual transmission, and at a very competitive price.

Pros: Traditional rear-wheel drive and manual transmission combination make for an engaging driving experience. The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine is both smooth and responsive. Nissan’s manual transmission utilizes SynchroRev Match to adjust the throttle to the ideal engine during downshifts. Cons: The new electric power-assisted steering is quick to react, but it also robs the driver of some of the feeling Z owners tend to relish when it comes to car control. The car seems to be missing the audible punch that is usually associated with a sports machine. The engine and exhaust need to produce more bark.

2023 Nissan 400Z Performance Specs & Images

Type: Two-door, two-passenger, sports coupe

Layout: Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive.

Engine: 3.0-Litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine

Horsepower: 400 @ 6,400 rpm

Torque (lb-ft): 350 @ 1,600 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Brakes: Six-piston ventilated front disc / four-piston ventilated rear disc

Cargo Capacity (L): 241

Fuel economy [L/100 km]: City 13.4 L; Hwy 10.0 L