Z NISMO Returns for 2024 with Improved Performance

Nissan’s racing heritage goes back decades, with a surprisingly long and successful track record. From the iconic Nissan Skyline R32 flossing the GT-R badge in 1988, to the classic Datsun racers from the 1960s.

That said, it’s not all about Nissan SUVs and crossovers (really). And when NISMO is involved, these Japanese vehicles take on a whole new role, like NISMO’s 450-HP Z GT4 which debuted at SEMA 2022, building on the 2023 Z which saw a complete redesign, replacing the outgoing 370Z.

Now, the most recent creation is the 420 horsepower 2024 Nissan Z NISMO which gains more power, major handing updates, and long list of other NISMO-specific enhancements, from aerodynamics to suspension.

2024 Z NISMO. Photo: Nissan 2024 Z NISMO. Photo: Nissan

Based on the Z Performance and Sport grades both powered by standard 3.0L V6 twin turbo engine, NISMO managed to squeeze an extra 20 horses from the same mill by tweaking a few things, like an improved cooling system and updated electronic wastegate control.

All good for 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque with peak torque around 2,000 through 5,200 rpm; compared to the stock 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft of torque starting from 1,600 to 5,600 rpm.

For a better idea of how the 400 horsepower V6 performs, check out our 2023 Nissan Z first drive review.

Below, some key performance differences between the track-tuned 2024 Z NISMO and its lower grade siblings:



Z Sport & Performance Z NISMO Horsepower 400-hp @ 6,400 rpm 420-hp @ 6,400 rpm Torque 350 lb.-ft. @ 1,600 – 5,600 rpm 384 lb.-ft. @ 2,000 – 5,200 rpm Transmission (standard) 6-speed manual 9-speed automatic Engine oil cooler type Engine coolant NISMO-enhanced Drive shaft Carbon fiber composite (6MT only) Steel Wheels (standard) Sport: 18” Grey Metallic painted aluminum-alloy Performance: 19” RAYS Dark Grey Metallic painted forged aluminum-alloy 19” RAYS Gloss Black painted forged aluminum-alloy

Whereas a six-speed, close-ratio manual transmission with Exedy high-performance clutch is standard on the Z Performance and Sport grades (with an automatic optional), the Z NISMO exclusively gets the nine-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO and Z Performance. Photo: Nissan

We’d expect a track-ready sports car like this to keep the stick shift, but this auto tranny has been enhanced for faster and more dynamic shifting performance, with a particular focus on suitability for track use, according to Nissan.

The NISMO enhanced automatic transmission with a revised engine management software is promising reduced downshift times by almost half, along with revised clutch packs allowing for faster shifting. Paddle shifters come standard with the 9AT across all three grades.

Added bonus if you’re actually hitting the track: the Z NISMO includes a new Sport+ drive mode you won’t find on the Z Sport nor Z Performance. In addition to the Normal and Sport modes, Sport+ essentially takes advantage of the V6’s faster downshift capability with a racetrack-tuned shift program to provide a better circuit driving experience.

2024 Z NISMO. Photo: Nissan 2024 Z NISMO interior. Photo: Nissan

The coupe rides on lightweight, NISMO-specific, gloss-black Rays 19-inch wheels wrapped in the same Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX GT600 we find on the brawnier, 600 horsepower 2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO. The rear tires are wider than those on the Z Performance, while still being lighter, measuring 285/35R19 versus 275/35R19, respectively. Stopping power includes an enhanced braking system with 15.0-inch rotors paired to 13.8-inch rear brake rotors.

Of course, everything gets stiffened up with the NISMO touch. Lateral rigidity improves with stiffer front and rear suspension bushings, and a stiffer mounting bushing for the steering rack. Torsional rigidity also dials up 2.5% over the non-NISMO offerings courtesy of additional front, rear and rear underfloor bracing.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO availability is set for Fall 2023, with official pricing announced around that time. Check back here for firm MSRP on the NISMO-tuned Z car.