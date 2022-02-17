2023 Macan Joins Porsche’s ‘T’ Club

The Touring (T) moniker has been in the Porsche family for 70 years, starting with the 1968 911T with its precise tuning chops and more efficient powertrains. Now, the Stuttgart automaker adds the 2023 Macan T to the mix, alongside the current 911 and 718 models, including the Boxster and Cayman. But unlike its siblings, the Macan T is the only Touring product serving up a steel suspension with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, coupled with a 15 mm suspension drop.

With orders open now and deliveries likely landing late 2022 (Summer 2022 in Germany), this model sits between the Macan and Macan S within Porsche’s compact crossover lineup. So really, it’s nowhere near the range-topping, 434-hp Macan GTS courtesy of a 2.9L mill, but it does offer higher levels of refinement and performance a step above the entry-level Macan. Add a 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo making a respectable 261-hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, this sporty crossover packs a decent amount of value.

Porsche says the Macan T’s lighter engine weight above the front axle (58.8kg less), coupled with lower overall weight and a compact design, lends it a top-notch cornering abilities and start-off performance. Equipped with the Sport Chromo Package — a standard feature, by the way — expect the Macan T to hit a 232 km/h top speed and 0-60 mph time of 5.8-seconds (0-100 km/h in 6.2-seconds). Few other notable standards include a heated GT multifunction steering wheel, black aluminium door entry guards, and the Sport Chrono stopwatch in the upper part of the dashboard. Overall, the 2022 Macan T is a value-packed offering putting its base model counterpart to shame.

