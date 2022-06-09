Toyota’s Old-School Inspired 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition Up Close

Plano, TX — As far as body-on-frame SUVs go, it’s tough to beat the Toyota 4Runner’s off-road pedigree and adventure-seeking prowess. The go-anywhere Japanese hauler turns 40 years old, and what better way to celebrate than a special edition model — the sweet retro graphics alone are worth the hype.

Built on the SR5 Premium grade, the 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition sits on a 4WD drivetrain only, and comes in three colours including Midnight Black Metallic, Barcelona Red Metallic, and White you see here. Like its siblings, this limited models get the 270-horsepower DOHC 4.0L V6 engine making 278 lb.-ft. of peak torque.

Whichever colour you go with, they all work with all the touches of bronze inside and out — from the bronze-coloured 17-inch alloy wheels and bronze-coloured 40th Anniversary exterior tailgate badge, to the cabin’s cross-stitch shift knob and seat stitching, all adorned in the golden bronze hue.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

A nice touch on all of the three looks is a body-colour-matching TOYOTA heritage front grille. And, of course, the heritage graphics package exclusive to this 2023 4Runner, paying homage to the early 4Runner off-road racers of yesteryear.

The old-school yellow/orange/red stripes run down from the C-pillar and across both doors to the front lights; add a small strip on the front grille for good measure. We know, they’re just stickers. But they looks awesome on this throwback adventurer, especially with the bronzed-out wheels.

The standard power moonroof is nice, but it’s the celebratory touches that sets this 4Runner apart from the pack. The passenger side console finds the 40th anniversary badging, denoting the number out of the limited 4,040 units being sold in the US alone (400 in Canada, according to Toyota’s press release). Along with 40th Anniversary floormats and a 40th Anniversary logo on the Black SofTex-trimmed seats.

We know, they’re just stickers. But they look awesome on this throwback adventurer, especially with the bronzed-out wheels.

Cosmetic features aside, this retro-inspired mid-size SUV benefits from today’s modern tech including the 4.0L V6 mill, safety features like blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and Toyota Safety Sense (traction control, ABS, etc.) standard across the entire 2023 4Runner lineup.

In a world saturated with SUVs these days, it’s nice to see icons like the 4Runner get their respect. Spanning four decades, this true world traveller has garnered over 4-million sales globally, still going strong today with incredible resale value on the used market. Well, here’s to another 40 years, 4Runner.

[envira-gallery id=’107332′]