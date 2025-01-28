The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Looks Familiar, But There’s a Catch

San Diego, CA – Last time Toyota introduced a new 4Runner, the auto industry was just getting out of a financial crisis. The fifth generation of the durable 4×4 showed up in 2009, as a 2010 model year. Since then, the electric car established itself as the best (in most cases) zero-emission alternative to ICE-powered cars, and Donald Trump is already eyeing Canada as the 51st state.

For 2025, Toyota is finally introducing a new 4Runner, the Japanese automaker which has renewed its entire offroad oriented models in the past few years, thanks to the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform. And the fact that the fifth “brother” – in Toyota’s words – is a close cousin to the Tundra, the Sequoia, the Land Cruiser and the Tacoma, also means that electrification is part of the 4Runner formula. Rest assured, there is also an internal combustion option at the entry levels.

For the hardcore fans of the model, know that the first versions of the SUV are expected shortly in North America. The hybrid versions will have to wait a bit, since production is only starting in March. But the wait shouldn’t be too long, as spring is already around the corner… sort of, anyway.

Performance And Driving Impressions: A New Breed

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Specification iFORCE iFORCE MAX Engine 2.4 Liter Turbo 2.4 Liter Turbo Hybrid Transmission 8 AT 8 AT Drivetrain 4WD 4WD Front Suspension Double wishbone Double wishbone Torque 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM Horsepower 278 hp @ 6,000 RPM 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM Fuel Economy (City/Highway/Combined) 19/25/21 MPG 23/24/23 MPG

Compared to the old iterations of the 4Runner, this sixth model can be described as “much smoother than the one it replaces.” Sure, it still feels like a body-on-frame SUV, but the hydraulic power steering column has been replaced by an EPS (electric power steering), which makes it a lot easier to maneuver in tight parking spaces. The suspension settings are also getting closer to what you would expect from a modern 3-row crossover.

Where is the harshness, where is the lazy normally aspirated V6 engine working with a 5-speed (only?) automatic gearbox, where is the analog dashboard? It is all gone. This new model still looks like a 4Runner, but the first few miles (or kilometers) proved that the latest truck is on a different level. After the mini-revolution in the Tacoma pickup truck last year, the 4Runner is following its bed-equipped brother in his path.

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. Photo: Jeff Wilson

For those who don’t need the extra grunt, the 4Runner’s base drivetrain (also known as the i-FORCE) receives the same turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine as the Tacoma’s base mill. This one delivers a more than acceptable 278-hp and 317 ft-lb of torque, while the gearbox now has eight speeds.

The same gearbox is bolted on the i-FORCE MAX versions, but the turbo 2.4-liter block receives help from a small electric engine sandwiched in between the gearbox and the ICE engine. And the result is quite impressive, with 326 horsepower and a very healthy 465 ft-lb of torque, something that off-road enthusiasts love. Each 4Runner is still capable of 2WD, 4WD Hi, and 4WD Low. And depending on the model, the four-wheel drive system can be part-time or full-time, while some models get a terrain selection system and even drive modes.

On the road, the latest Toyota felt right at home on the Californian highways and backroads, although in tight curves, the 4Runner wasn’t as agile as your run-of-the-mill crossover. It is much smoother, but there is still a bit of truck in this one.

Interior: Roomy Up Front, High-Tech Throughout

Jeff Wilson

And this smooth ride translates to a very comfortable SUV. Then again, there are a lot of different suspension adjustments, starting with the top models: TRD Pro and Trailhunter. These two offroad-oriented vehicles get special shocks to cope with the kind of driving a 4×4 is exposed to. Inside, the seats are comfortable in the first row, and the same can be said about the second row, but in those rare 4Runners equipped with a third row, the space back there is limited.

Jeff Wilson

The driver’s environment is well organized, with an ergonomic steering wheel and simple and big buttons in the center console. The touchscreen is small in the SR5 trim (8-inch), while the other levels all receive a 14-inch. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included. Behind the steering wheel, the base models get a 7-inch information screen, but the more expensive models get a 12.3-inch information screen.

Jeff Wilson

It is also worth mentioning that the manufacturer’s TSS 3.0 (for Toyota Safety Sense) is included on every trim. As expected from a Toyota vehicle, the materials and the fit and finish are excellent.

Styling: Yes, It Is Still a 4Runner

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The design team did not try to change the silhouette for 4Runner. The lateral rear windows are clearly a nod to the first 4Runners. Everything else is pumped, starting with the fenders (over-fenders are wider on TRD Pro and Trailhunter), the hood, and even the front end with its large grill. Behind, the style of the 4Runner is little less over-the-top.

But, with so many variants, interested customers better know what they want. The SR5 is the basic model with smaller tires mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels, a limited selection of colors, and not much else. Moving on to the TRD Sport trim, the 4Runner rides on 20-inch wheels, it gets a sport-tuned suspension, a non-functional hood scoop, a moonroof, and much more.

2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The Limited level is classier with a lot of chrome detailing, an adaptive suspension, and 20-inch chrome wheels. This one (like the SR5) can also receive a third row of seats. The TRD Off Road Premium is the only trim that can receive both drivetrains, the hybrid being an option in this case. The model rides on 18-inch off road alloy wheels, it also gets Bilstein shocks, underbody protection, a moonroof, and much more. The TRD Pro is the one to get if you are interested in jumping at high speeds in the desert. In front, the heritage grill is working well with Rigid fog lamps, a TRD front skid plate, adjustable Fox shock absorbers, and of course, 18-inch TRD Pro wheels.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The Trailhunter 4Runner is hard to miss with its specific 18-inch wheels and the high-mount air intake on the right. The heritage grille, the LED light bar, the hot-stamped skid plates, the rock rails, and the ARB roof rack all make this one the most expensive 4Runner, and for a good reason. Underneath, the Old Man EMU shock absorbers are designed to withstand extra weight. This Trailhunter version is the best one for overlanders.

Let’s not forget the new Platinum trim. Sitting on 20-inch black wheels, the classiest model is equipped with power running boards, adjustable suspension, and a lot of blacked-out components on the exterior.

Takeaway and 2025 4Runner Pricing



































Pros

Off-road capabilities

Classic design

A much smoother ride

Cons

The price is higher

Space in the third row is limited

The power steering is lighter, and less engaging to drive

Something tells us that this new 4Runner will be very popular amongst off-road fans, but also consumers who prefer to ride high. The overlanding looks are also worth mentioning. And what guarantees another success story with the latest 4Runner is the choice of trims. There is probably a 4Runner for everyone.