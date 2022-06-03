2023 Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition: Gazoo Racing’s Unfinished Business

Plano, TX — When the headlines are flooded with new EVs and zero emissions cars, news about powerful track-ready hot hatches make our day. Even better putting one to the test, where we experienced Toyota Gazoo’s newest machine just outside Plano, Texas at Eagles Canyon Raceway.

Limited to 200 units globally, Toyota’s racing division basically took the already capable 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and stepped it up with the MORIZO Edition — an ultra-lightweight, 2-seater hatchback that gets more torque and significantly enhanced handling upgrades to attack the track proper.

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is impressive, the limited Circuit Edition is at another level. The MORIZO Edition is just Gazoo Racing showing off, really. And we love it. Jump down to view the main performance specs here.

More torque at higher RPMs, increased rigidity, and weight reduction inside & out

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

This rare model keeps the same G16E-GTS mill producing 300-hp powering the regular GR Corolla Core (including the Circuit Edition limited to the first year of production), but expect more torque at higher rpms — going from 273 lb.ft to 295 lb.ft, reaching peak torque at 3,250 to 4,600 rpm for power delivery across the power band.

Everything ties nicely to standard all-wheel drive with selectable 30-70, 50-50, and 60-40 front-to-rear wheel power settings when the driver needs more customized dynamics.

Pair this to the MORIZO Edition’s manual transmission with shorter differential gears for quicker shifting, two extra rear strut braces for added rigidity, an improved frame with about 350 extra spot welds, over six more metres extra structural adhesive, and it’s clear Gazoo Racing wasn’t finished with the sport-tuned, compact 5-door just yet.

The front suspension setup gains circuit-tuned coil springs, monotube shock absorbers and stabilizer bars for better cornering duties; the rear suspension improves this all-wheel drive hatchback’s stability and agility courtesy of a double wishbone type multilink system.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition at Eagles Canyon Raceway. Photo: Amee Reehal

Of course, this performance hatch sheds weight as well where it matter — about 50kg, to be exact. Gone are all the heavy bits in the rear: the back seats, the window regulator, unnecessary door speakers, rear wiper blade and motor. All gone to keep this 2-seat rocket lean and mean, adding only a carbon fibre roof as fitted on the GR Corolla Circuit Edition.

Also taken from the Circuit Edition are the 18-inch forged alloy wheels. Except the MORIZO Edition gains beefier, extra-wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, coupled with bigger and better brakes and rotors, MORIZO exclusive front brake ducts, and front and rear Torsen Limited-Slip Differentials for more confident corning.

Exterior builds on the GR Corolla Circuit Edition & interior is delightfully uncomfortable

Visually, and like nearly every high-performance rally-ready hatch on the market, the wide, flared out looks are badass — a small unit that benefits from the 5-door design, boasting tight handling and power. This little beast comes in a special matte Gray colour that’s slightly darker than the Circuit Edition’s more metallic Gray look.

Wide front and rear fender-flares and a bulge hood with functional gloss-black air ducts add both function and form; standard are gloss-black heated power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, gloss-black window molding and black GR Corolla badges all standard.

Aside from the carbon roof already mentioned, other goods borrowed from the GR Corolla Circuit Edition include the vented bulge hood and GR-Four stamped side rockers, and aerodynamic features like a flat underfloor and rear lip spoiler.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition world debut. Photo: Amee Reehal

Corolla Interior: less suburban driveways, more rally roads

This definitely isn’t your grocery-getter Corolla hatch. With the MORIZO Edition’s rear basically stripped for weight, more real estate to house four tires for track duties, and room for a pair of braces for added support, the front gets levelled-up with a pair of well-bolstered seats with harness holes, all wrapped in red and black Ultrasuede and leather. The driver gets a Ultrasuede wrapped wheel, brake lever, and sporty shift knob.

Gazoo Racing kept the 12.3-inch display powered by Toyota’s new Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) system — a true track would ditch all this, but hey, this a production car after all.

Ripping around Eagles Canyon track piloted by a professional racer (yes, we could only passenger), Gazoo Racing’s enhanced GR Corolla is as exhilarating as you’d expect. Small hatchbacks like this, in our opinion, are built for the twisties and hard cornering. Fitting for the track…for everyday driving? Not so much. That’s the whole point.

Pricing for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition hasn’t been released at time of writing, but will be announced in the coming months, according to Toyota. Availability begins in 2023. Check out our past hatchback and wagon reviews here.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition Key Specs