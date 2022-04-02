2023 GR Corolla Preliminary Specs: What We Know About Toyota’s 300-Hp Hot Hatch

The Corolla nameplate is getting some love these days. First, with the Corolla Cross crossover— a jacked-up version of the volume-selling sedan built for the masses. And now, on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, a 300 horsepower hot hatch Corolla backed by the Toyota GAZOO Racing team with legendary driver Akio Toyoda’s seal of approval. Definitely not built for the masses. Jump down to the specs and photo gallery here.

Powering the 2023 GR Corolla is a 1.6L, 3-cylinder direct/port injected turbo engine, matted to a 6-speed manual transmission. Yes, a stick shift tranny as standard with no automatic offering in the conversation. All 300 horses and 273 pound-feet of torque pair to Toyota’s GR-Four AWD system with customizable front-rear power settings (a choice of 60-40, 50-50 or 30-70 power distribution to the front and rear wheels), with maximum power delivery fed through a distinct triple exhaust to alleviate any backpressure.

Core vs Circuit Edition

The new 2023 GR Corolla will come in two flavours: Core and Circuit Edition. While both trims wear the ‘GR’ badge and find the same 1.6L turbo, they do look world’s apart, and for good reason:

2023 GR Corolla Core (left) vs GR Corolla Circuit Edition (right). Photos: Toyota

Update: after this release, Toyota released the limited GR Corolla MORIZO Edition, limited to 200 units with more torque at higher RPMs, increased rigidity, and weight reduction inside & out.

The GR Corolla Core finds GR-logo fabric sport seats inside, sports GR Four stamped side rockers, paired to a colour keyed roof with rear lip spoiler. The brawnier Circuit Edition will be a limited edition offering, adds to the Core with a forged carbon fibre roof, vented bulge hood, and a sporty rear spoiler; the interior steps it up with Brin Naub suede-trimmed sport seats with red accents, and a launch-year-exclusive Morizo signed shift knob.

Like every other serious, attack-ready hatchback, including the Ford Focus RS and VW Golf R to name a couple, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition sports muscular, badass looks in a compact form — a wide stance, low to the ground, all with a focus on saving weight to maximize the performance potential. The GR Corolla Core is a little less bold.

Toyota used lightweight metals and materials in the areas that matter most, including a high dose of aluminum throughout (hood, front door panels, etc.). Add a tapered roofline, rear spoiler for downforce, front and rear canards, and a flat underfloor into the mix — all courtesy of GAZOO Racing’s established roots in motorsports.

2023 GR Corolla Core. Photo: Toyota 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition. Photo: Toyota

Three packages will available for the GR Corolla Core Grade, including the Performance Package (adds front and rear Torsen Limited Slip Differentials), Technology Package (cabin upgrades like premium audio, navigation, and wireless phone charging), and the Cold Weather Package (heated front seats and steering wheel).

Release Date

Expect the new 2023 GR Corolla Core to go on sale late 2022, with pricing announced closer to the release date. The rally-ready Circuit Edition will hit dealerships sometime in 2023.

No question this 5-door GR rocket is designed for track duties; to back it up, Toyota is throwing in a 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, featuring a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction so GR Corolla owners can hone their skills.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Specs & Photos

At time of writing, the GR Corolla’s specs have not been firmed up, but Toyota did release the figures below. We don’t expect the key specs like power and torque to change, so what you see is what to expect.

Engine 1.6L, 3-cylinder direct/port injected turbo engine Horsepower 300 hp @ 6,500 rpm Torque 273 lb.-ft. @ 3,000-5,500 rpm Driveline All-wheel drive Transmission 6-speed manual Length 173.5 inches Width 72.9 inches Height 57.2 inches, without antenna 58.2 inches, with antenna Wheelbase 103.9 inches Curb weight 3,249 pounds Seating 5 Suspension Front: McPherson-type strut Rear: Double wishbone type multilink Brakes Front: Ventilated disk 4 pod caliper Rear: Ventilated disk 2 pod caliper Wheels 18-inch gloss black, 15-spoke case alloy wheels Tires 235/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4

Below, photos of the Core (red) and limited Circuit Edition (silver).