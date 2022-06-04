2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Levels-Up the Premium Grade Coupe

Plano, TX – What really separates the high-performance Toyota GR86 and near identical Subaru BRZ rear-wheel drive coupes from their more lavish counterparts, is affordability. For a sports car hovering around $30K these days, that’s tough to beat. And really, there’s next to no compromise in power, handling, and overall performance. Practical? No. Awesome in every other way? Absolutely.

For 2023, Toyota is taking the second-generation GR86 released for 2022 to new levels with the limited edition GR86 Special Edition. The new GR86 model already saw huge performance updates over the outgoing 2021 GR86 with a new 2.4L engine replacing the 2.0L. The result was an 11-percent power boost (205-hp to now 228-hp), 18-percent torque increase (156 lb.ft. to 184 lb.-ft.), and much faster acceleration with the 6-speed manual transmission (0-100 km/h in 6.3-seconds compared to 7.2-seconds). More 2022 specs here.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

Plus, a long list of weight reduction measures in the second-generation GR86, including a resin fuel-filler door, new lightweight front seat frames, redesigned electric power-steering and changes to the driveline and engine block. Below, a quick breakdown:

2nd-generation GR86 key features:

More power and torque, aerodynamic body elements, increased rigidity

New interior cabin and features

Worthy of a Gazoo Racing’s seal of approval and badge

Owners get complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), including a High Performance Driving Event with expert instruction

Toyota GR86 Premium Grade gains the special edition treatment

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

To celebrate all this goodness, the limited edition 2023 Toyota GR86 — built by Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s racing division — arrives in a gorgeous new, exclusive orange look (dubbed Solar Shift) complimenting the other seven available choices. It gains a GR cat-back performance exhaust and black chrome tips. The company claims it produces a ‘throatier sound,’ and while we didn’t take this 2-door Toyota coupe to the track as we did with the 2023 GR Corolla MORIZO Edition, we’ll just take their word for it.

The rear look adds an in-your-face duckbill spoiler, coupled with subtle black graphics at the C-pillar; all riding on forged matte black 18-inch alloy rollers that look sharp against the exclusive orange colour scheme.

Unlike the base GR86 sitting on 17-inch, 10-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Primacy HP rubber, this special edition GR86 based on the GR86 Premium grade rides on standard 18-inch, 10-spoke black aluminum alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

Typically, we don’t see second-generation cars gains such massive performance updates — but it appears Gazoo Racing was able take advantage of the new 2.4L to the fullest. The 2023 GR86 Special Edition built on the Premium grade is basically a reminder. In case we forget.

