Toyota Prius Redesign: 2023 Changes to Know About

When the Prius first hit the market just over two decades ago, it was the world’s first production hybrid car. But lets be honest: it was an underwhelming looking little sedan, and while it was blessed with high-tech features at the time, a car combining an electric motor with a high efficiency engine didn’t exactly look all that appealing.

Well, the Prius nameplate didn’t give up, chugging along with the confidence that sustainable vehicles are here to stay. Today, the redesigned 2023 Prius not only gains an much-improved hybrid setup with up to 196 horsepower coupled with being the most fuel-efficient version to date, this once awkward-looking 4-door is now, dare we say, pretty sleek and sporty.

Below, just a quick look at the outgoing Prius compared to the 2023 model:

2022 Toyota Prius (Left) vs 2023 Toyota Prius (Right)

What’s new to the next-generation Prius hybrid?

The fifth-generation Toyota Prius made its US debut 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, boasting an all-new sporty design, more power, better fuel efficiency, and plenty of new and updated tech.

With a tagline of ‘Hybrid Reborn,’ the 2023 Prius Hybrid and Prius Prime certainly come with a number of changes starting with the company’s second-generation TNGA-C platform. Its roofline is 2 inches (50.8 millimeters) lower and one inch (25.4 mm) broader than its predecessor. The hip point goes one inch down, as well.

Fifth-Generation Hybrid Powertrain serving up to 196 horsepower

The Hybrid features a bigger 2.0L mill and a newly created lithium-ion battery unit (sitting below the rear seats), delivering 194 horsepower (142 kilowatts) to the standard front wheels. It is a 15 percent improvement over the previous model. With more power, the Prius can scoot to 60 miles per hour from a standstill position in only 7.2 seconds (a 26 percent increase). The 2022 Prius does the same in 9.8 seconds.

The Prius all-wheel-drive models add a high-output IPM (Interior Permanent Magnet) motor to power the rear wheels, generating 2 hp more (196 horsepower) than the FWD models. The Electronic On-Demand AWD system shaves 0.2 seconds from the 0 to 60 mph sprint at 7.0 seconds.

Toyota believes the base LE FWD model will return 57 miles per gallon, which is 5 mpg more than the previous model.

The plug-in Hybrid is the most powerful in the range featuring the same mill and battery as the standard hybrid model but pumping out a combined output of 220 hp (161 kW). More power translates quicker acceleration to 60 mph in only 6.6 seconds. Besides, the Prime’s all-electric drive range jumps to 37.5 miles from 25 miles in the 2022 model. The PHEV also has an available solar roof panel to recharge the vehicle’s battery.

Here’s our full 2023 Prius review with driving impressions.

2023 Prius trim levels

The Prius Hybrid is accessible in three trim levels – LE, XLE, and Limited – while PHEV customers can have it in SE, XSE, and XSE Premium.

Available in Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Black, Supersonic Red, or Reservoir Blue paint, the entry-level LE comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch audio multimedia touchscreen, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), SofTex leather steering wheel, six USB ports, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), etc.

2023 Prius interior up close

The XLE gets better with 19-inch alloy wheels, the same multimedia touchscreen, driver and front passenger heated seats, rain-sensing wipers, etc. A 12.3-inch audio multimedia touchscreen is optional for the XLE and standard for the range-topping Limited, along with JBL Premium Audio System featuring 8 speakers, fixed glass roof, front heated and ventilated seats, 8-way power driver’s seat with memory, power back door, and so on.

Furthermore, the owners will be able to benefit from Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, available Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, and Destination Assist.

Dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, standard wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, available Wi-Fi Connect with 4G connectivity, and so much more are also part of the package.

Safety features

The 2023 Prius boasts the latest Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 3.0), offering enhanced capabilities. It comprises Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Recognition, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Top-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Proactive Driving Assist.

Toyota will reveal the price and availability later on. Meantime, take a look at more Toyota EV and hybrid news and reviews here.