2023 Toyota Prius First Drive Review

The very first mass-produced electrified car is back for the 2023 model year. Yes indeed, the Toyota Prius is still part of the brand’s strategy, even if nowadays, the hybridized Toyota range has grown extensively, including the new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid crossover. With a lot more hybrid options, the most popular hybrid car on the planet won’t have to carry the weight of bringing new customers to the brand’s dealerships, not as much anyways.

Toyota’s hybrid sedan looks completely different

This all shows when you take a quick look at this new sleek design inspired by Toyota’s latest EV concepts. The front-end of the car gets a more aggressive facia with these “C-shaped” daytime-running lights, while the headlights are hidden inside this new DRL signature. Meanwhile, the plunging hood is well integrated with this grill treatment.

Lower, longer and larger than the previous model, the latest Prius is also more inspiring to look at. The silhouette is closer to a coupe’s profile since the rear door’s handle is hidden in the rear corner of the window surface. Below, a quick look at the outgoing Prius compared to the redesigned 2023 version:

2022 Toyota Prius (Left) vs 2023 Toyota Prius (Right)

But the most spectacular part of this 2023 Prius is at the back. The designers got rid of the second vertical window in favor of an approach more in line with a sports car. This will influence the rear visibility. The rear end is mostly occupied by this singular LED taillight, but let’s not forget the P-R-I-U-S letters in the center of the hatch.

There is also a new “HEV” logo which will be used on all electrified Toyota models from now on. Finally, those 19-inch wheels look the part on a car we’re used to see with smaller hubcap-looking alloy wheels!

Prius Price Increase for 2023

Yes folks, you can still order a FWD Prius, while the newest Prius is all-wheel drive only in Canada. And one of the very first thing that changes in 2023 is the price hike. For the outgoing 2022 model, according to Kelly Blue Book:

The 2022 Toyota Prius has a starting price of $24,625 for the base L Eco model. Moving up the model range, the LE model starts at $25,835, the XLE trim starts at $28,845, and the range-topping Limited model starts at $32,920. All-wheel drive is a $1,400 option with the LE trim and an $830 option with the XLE.

Compare this to the 2023 Prius pricing below:

LE LE AWD XLE XLE AWD Limited Limited AWD 2023 MSRP (US) $27,450 $28,850 $30,895 $32,295 $34,465 $35,865 US prices above exclude the $1,095 dealer charge.

In Canada, with the base model increasing to $36,490 in the XLE AWD trim compared to the base AWD 2022 Prius model ($30,390). The Limited trim, on the other hand, starts at $42,990. And you probably noticed that both trims come with the AWD moniker.

XLE AWD Limited AWD 2023 MSRP (CAD) $36,490 $42,990 Excludes dealer/delivery charges.

Prius XLE AWD and Limited

The XLE AWD trim receives the same 19-inch wheels as the Limited trim, an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, an 8-way adjustable heated power driver’s seat with a heated passenger seat, Softex seating, a heated steering wheel, six USB-C ports, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing wipers, smart key, wireless charger, and blind sport monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The Limited trim gets on top of the XLE equipment, a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen, a premium JBL audio system with 8 speakers, a fixed glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a powered hatch, a digital key, panoramic view monitor, digital rear-view mirror (very useful with such a slopped rear window), advanced park system, on top of front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

2023 Prius Performance: more oomph under the hood

2023 Toyota Prius Limited. Photo: Toyota

The chief-engineer of the latest Prius, Satoki Oya, wanted a “more-fun-to-drive-Prius” and the first thing he changed was applied between the two front wheels. The old 1.8L 4-cylinder engine got replaced by a newer and more powerful 2.0L engine. The unit delivers on its own 150 hp, while two extra electric motor are joining forces with the ICE mill to churn out almost 200 hp in total. With 196 horsepower, the fifth generation Toyota Prius has to be more fun to drive.

It’s also worth noticing that the CVT unit is back, while the AWD has evolved into something more permanent. Instead of the system disconnecting the rear-axle above speeds of 70 km/h, the AWD system is always on, a good thing for those who intend on driving in tougher weather conditions.

The first thing you notice after only a short drive is the added power. The car is much more capable of following any car on the highway, despite the CVT reminding you that an ICE engine can scream when the right foot demands higher speeds.

The latest Prius is also much more agile, thanks to the bigger wheels and the revised front and rear suspension. The braking system is also more powerful. The 2023 Toyota Prius just feels better behind the wheel.

2023 Toyota Prius Interior: some good and some bad

2023 Toyota Prius Limited. Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Prius Limited. Photo: Toyota

With a lower roofline, the latest Prius offering seems to forget that some of us are tall, especially behind the first row of seats. There is indeed less space for the passenger’s heads in the back, and the rear visibility is very slim.

My recommendation for this would be to remove the head restraints for a larger view, or simply to use the digital rearview mirror in the Limited trim. And the same critic applies to the legroom or even in the cargo area where the amount of available litres has shrunk to near-Prius Prime (the old one) levels.

The good news is in front of the passengers. The dash probably won’t win any design contest, but with these big buttons on the steering wheel and underneath the center touchscreen, it’s easy to navigate in this user friendly environment.

The centre console is also covered with a bunch of functions like Drive mode and Traction control, but the biggest innovation is this charging vertical station, a space-saving solution. If the space is limited behind the first row, there’s plenty of it at the front.

Takeaway: is the next-generation Toyota Prius worth it?

The new 2023 Toyota Prius is expected next year in the first months. The PHEV version, also known as Prius Prime, will show up in 2023, but Toyota didn’t tell us much about this FWD and more economical alternative. The latest Prius is capable of 4,8 L/100 km, the same numbers as the outgoing AWD-e model.

If this is disappointing, you have to remember that the new model is much more powerful and fun to drive, a price to pay to attract new consumers. And for those who don’t need a sportier Prius, Toyota also offers the Corolla Hybrid, the cheaper option that also gains AWD in 2023.