2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE Review

Ever since the first Prius reached North America 22 years ago, this hardy e-boosted fuel-sipper has slowly and steadily improved. In the process, it has won over skeptics of continuously variable (CV) transmissions and won the hearts of, not only the eco-set, but also taxi drivers. It turns out it really is possible to drive the heck of a workhorse for hundreds of thousands of miles while also using half the profit-killing gasoline that bigger cars consume. And just to drive the point home, those squatty-looking Priuses could handle a fair load of luggage. What they lacked in looks, they more than made up for in practicality.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ah, but times change, and so has the Prius. Sitting two inches lower, one inch wider, and one inch longer than the previous Prius generation, the once ugly duckling has been transformed into a sporty-looking compact. It is also available in the Prime package – a plug-in feature that enables it to run for a while on no gasoline at all. Did Toyota plot the right course with this sleeker, sexier Prius? We put it through its paces for a week to find out.

Prius Prime Plug-in hybrid powertrain boosts ICE engine

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Unlike the standard Prius, the Prius Prime has a 13.6-kWh lithium-ion (Li) battery that can be charged overnight, paired with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder gas engine. Combined, the two power sources produce 220 horsepower and 139 lb. ft. of torque. A button on the centre console allows the driver to choose pure EV mode or an automatic mode that allows the combustion engine to kick in as needed. The refined CV transmission drives the front wheels (AWD is not available in the Prime).

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

To be clear, while this sporty poseur is quicker than the standard Prius, it still will not claim many traffic light titles. That said, it is stronger at overtaking cars when passing. And an overnight charge (using a standard 110-volt plug) will yield up to 44 miles (70 km) of all-electric travel. It really is possible to use it as a city runabout that uses virtually almost no gasoline at all. The J1772-compliant outlet also can accept most roadside chargers.

Prius Prime interior is comfy with a clean layout

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

There is much to admire in the clean and orderly design of the interior of the top-of-the-line XSE. The digital gauge cluster is elevated high on the dash, in almost a heads-up display configuration. The beautiful 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is crystal clear, and the controls are relatively intuitive. This model was equipped with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and wireless charging for phones so equipped.

The subtle lines, firm seats covered in Toyota’s SofTex synthetic leather and understated finishing touches deliver a sense of elegance not often found in Toyotas. The aerodynamic shape of the car helps keep wind noise to a minimum in the cabin. Unfortunately, that low roof also puts the squeeze on taller riders. My six-foot passenger had to slide the moonroof cover open to get enough head clearance. Rear passenger space can just barely accommodate average-sized adults, but the 20.3 cubic feet of cargo space in the rear hatch is a heartbreaker for cab drivers – really only big enough for weekend bags.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

Interior dimension specs:

Seating Capacity 5 Headroom (Front/Rear) 38.0 in./36.4 in. Shoulder Room (Front/Rear) 55.3 in./52.8 in. Hip Room (Front/Rear) 54.7 in./51.7 in. Leg Room (Front/Rear) 43.2 in./34.8 in. EPA Passenger Volume 91.2 ft.^3 EPA Cargo Volume (Seats up) 23.8 ft.^3 (LE grades) / 20.3 ft.^3 (XLE and Limited grades)

A lot of fun for a fuel-saving Toyota hybrid

Let’s address the elephant in the room. This car looks so good, it’s hard to believe it’s a Prius. It’s also got substantially more horsepower than its predecessor, handles better and is comfortable for even longer drives. And even with the overnight charge runs out, it was able to deliver 45 mpg (5.2 l/100 km) in fuel economy at highway speeds. As an alternative to all-electric vehicles, with the obvious range anxiety downside, this Prius is a practical and affordable alternative that will satisfy drivers who are looking to do the right thing without looking like total nerds.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime Price

2024 Toyota Prius Prime XSE. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Prius Trim United States Canada SE $32,675 $42,620 XSE $35,925 $47,320 XSE Premium $39,370 $51,120

The XSE lists at around US $40,000 in the United States (plus delivery) and Cdn $47,400 in Canada (including $1,860 freight and PDI). If that seems like a bit much, entry-level (non plug-in) models of Prius still start below Cdn $30,000. Take a look at all our EV and hybrid reviews here.