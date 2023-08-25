Electric Stealth: Ford Adds F-150 Lightning Platinum Black for 2024

Black is always in style, and the matte finish look is definitely on trend these days. Ford’s all-electric F-150 is getting in on the action with the stealthy, limited-edition Lightning Platinum Black showcasing a range of design elements and features that enhance its visual appeal and functionality.

Ford isn’t a stranger to the stealthier guise, including its mid-size Ranger also getting the blacked-out treatment, though not as dark as this full-size pickup. Personally, our dream garage would find this Lightning Platinum Black sitting alongside the badass Mustang Dark Horse. But we digress.

22-inch black Lightning wheels, black logos, and other gloss black accents

Starting with the exterior, the truck is equipped with 22-inch matte black wheels and lug nuts that not only contribute to its rugged appearance but also provide improved traction. The black Ford Oval badging adds a subtle touch of distinction against the overall color scheme.

F-150 Lightning Platinum Black. Photo: Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black. Photo: Ford

Love them or hate them, this Ford pickup comes with the Power-Deployable Running Boards, accompanied by Agate Black gloss accents. These running boards provide ease of entry and exit while maintaining a cohesive design with the vehicle’s aesthetic. Additionally, a soft-shell black tonneau cover offers protection to the truck bed while complementing the overall design.

F-150 Platinum’s darker, matte vibe looks slick but also serves a function

A distinctive feature of the Lightning pickup is the smoked signature light bar, which adds to the vehicle’s commanding presence. This smoked treatment not only contributes to the overall style but also enhances visibility while driving. Complementing this is the reflective black-on-black Lightning badge, strategically positioned to catch and refract light at night, creating an illuminating effect.

The design extends to the top of the vehicle, where an Agate Black gloss roof seamlessly integrates with the glass surfaces. This design choice not only creates a smooth visual transition but also enhances the truck’s aerodynamic performance. The glossy roof stands in contrast to the non-reflective matte black exterior, further accentuating the truck’s unique appearance.

Attention to detail is evident even in the small features, such as the Agate Black door handles. Beyond their visual appeal, these door handles serve a practical purpose, helping to prevent smudging in high-touch areas.

A few other key features include Lightning graphics on roof glass above passenger seating, Luxe black premium Nirvana leather seating surfaces inside, and an aluminum plate in both the Lighting’s frunk and in the driver door jamb with limited edition numbering.

From the matte black wheels to the smoked signature light bar, each component serves to enhance the truck’s visual appeal, while the Agate Black accents add a touch of sophistication. This design approach aligns with the vehicle’s functionality, making the Lightning pickup a distinctive and practical choice for those seeking both style and performance in a modern pickup truck.