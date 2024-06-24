First Drive: 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is All About Performance

Seattle, Washington – For 2024, Ford presents a revised and improved Mustang Mach-E. While the entire line-up has undergone some changes, the GT version, in particular, has had its features tweaked the most, aiming to offer more performance than ever before.

A Rally version has also been added to the family, taking advantage of the GT version’s basic features and enhanced performance levels. Let’s focus here on what’s been done with the GT variant.

Performance and Driving Experience

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Quick 2024 Mach-E GT performance specs:

Powertrain : eAWD (Dual eMotor)

: eAWD (Dual eMotor) Peak Power : 480 horsepower

: 480 horsepower Peak Torque : 700 lb-ft (Performance Upgrade)

: 700 lb-ft (Performance Upgrade) 0-60 mph: 3.3 seconds (Performance Upgrade)

Ford offers two battery sizes with its Mustang Mach-E: 72 and 91 kWh. Only the latter is available with the GT model. Power is rated at 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. With the Performance Upgrade package, this can be increased to 700 lb-ft. A new rear engine, developed in-house, makes this possible.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Here’s a table comparing the range and EV specs of the GT and Rally trims, focusing on the differences:

Spec GT Rally Battery Capacity 91 kWh 91 kWh Electric Range 280 miles 265 miles Charging Time (0-80%) 36.2 minutes 36.2 minutes Charging Speed 150 kW 150 kW Motor Power Dual Motor (Front and Rear) Dual Motor (Front and Rear)

With the regular Mach-E GT, 0-97 km/h is erased in 3.8 seconds, but only 3.3 seconds with the Performance Upgrade package. Ford was proud to say that this is faster than what the Tesla Model Y and Porsche Macan 4 EV claim.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

With so much power, you guessed it, hard acceleration is exhilarating. The only thing missing is the thundering sound of a V8, but that’s the new reality we’ll have to get used to.

Perhaps most impressive is the excellent weight distribution despite the vehicle’s considerable weight—almost 5,000 lbs in the case of this GT model. In fact, most of this weight is concentrated in the center of the vehicle, which means that the model doesn’t dive shamelessly under braking and that cornering stability remains excellent.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The MagneRide suspension, now standard on the GT variant, contributes significantly to this. Note that all Mustang Mach-E GT models are four-wheel drive.

Interior

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Inside, the layout remains the same. The changes are invisible as some menus and functions of the Sync 4 multimedia system interface have been revisited.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Equipment with the GT version includes multicoloured ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with subwoofer, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver seat memory and power-folding exterior mirrors, a power opening tailgate, aluminum accents, a GT logo embossed on the center console armrest, and silver stitching across the entire width of the dashboard. Legroom remains tight in the second row with this model.

Styling

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Aesthetically, the Mustang Mach-E GT remains unchanged from last year’s.

The GT version retains its unique signature with a unique front fascia with a grille shield and illuminated pony badge, body-colour wheel lip mouldings, black-painted side door cladding, red-painted brake callipers (Brembo), and a GT badge on the liftgate.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

A Bronze package is an option. It features bronze-tinted logos, from the Mach-E 4X lettering at the bottom of the sides to the rear GT badge. The center of the grille also borrows this colour, providing an interesting contrast.

Takeaway

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

With their new electric models, the automakers are in an exploratory phase. Although they may have experience in vehicle manufacturing, their approach is new here.

Since launching its Mustang Mach-E, Ford has been listening carefully to what customers have to say, and the changes made this year reflect the essence of the feedback received.

In this sense, the Mustang Mach-E remains a work in progress, as Ford constantly seeks to improve it to meet customer expectations. The company can only hope for a substantial improvement in the reliability of its products.