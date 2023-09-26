2024 Nissan Z Nismo First Drive Review & Specs

Sonoma Raceway, California – Performance divisions now come in all shapes and sizes, but very few manage to give birth to memorable models. While BMW’s M division transforms any model into a track-eating monster, we can’t exactly say the same about Mitsubishi’s once legendary Ralliart division, today reduced to a skirt kit package for RVRs and Eclipse Cross’.

Nissan’s Nismo, on the other hand, is a bit of a mixed bag. Yes, the company’s been orbiting around Nissan since the early 1980s as an equipment supplier and partner for its racing development. Still, only recently have we seen Nismo models come out of Nissan dealerships. And not precisely with consistency. We’ve seen track-devouring GT-R Nismos, but also Sentra Nismos which we’re all that great.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey

Perhaps the vehicle within Nissan’s lineup that best represents Nismo is the Z, as it’s been evolving through 3 generations in this form. The latest is all-new for the 2024 model year and based on the 7th-generation Z. With this one, however, Nismo claims to have engineered a completely different car rather than simply bolting performance parts onto an existing sports car.

To confirm this, we flew to Sonoma Raceway in Northern California to drive the car on the track and get a closer look.

First, here’s a look at the 2024 Nissan Z trims available:

Model Variant Transmission Nissan Z Sport 9AT (9-Speed Automatic) Nissan Z Sport 6MT (6-Speed Manual) Nissan Z Performance 9AT (9-Speed Automatic) Nissan Z Performance 6MT (6-Speed Manual) Nissan Z NISMO 9AT (9-Speed Automatic) 2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey

Complete Chassis and Engine Overhaul

The Z Nismo was heavily modified in the areas that matter. For instance, its front and rear bumper, along with its side skirts and duckbill spoiler, aren’t just for show. They improve the car’s downforce and high-speed stability, all while improving cooling for both the engine and brakes.

Those brakes wear beefier discs and stronger calipers, while the entire car’s suspension was overhauled with sturdier struts and stiffer springs. Suspension bushings and engine mounts were replaced to improve lateral rigidity by 12.2%, while reinforced floor and cross bars installed in the front of the car, in the roof, and out the rear helped increase torsional rigidity by 2.5%.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey

Even the steering rack was reinforced to take in more abuse, while the electronic power steering system, along with the car’s traction control programming, was entirely overhauled. The Nismo also rides on model-exclusive 19-inch Rays aluminum wheels wrapped in a set of Dunlop performance tires co-developed by Nismo. They’re the same tires that you get on a GT-R Nismo.

Same V6 as the regular Z but with upgraded performance

Underneath the Nismo’s hood lies the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 as in the regular Z, except it gets a new intake and exhaust system, a reprogramming of the boost pressure control unit, improved overall cooling, and the GT-R’s independent ignition-timing control for optimized combustion.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey The result is a considerable increase in horsepower and torque, climbing from 400 to 420 horsepower and 350 to 384 lb-ft of torque. All of it is then mated to a Mercedes-sources 9-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission that was also modified for improved on-track durability. Sadly, the Z Nismo can’t be had with a manual transmission. The reason? Nissan says Nismo buyers seek a true lap time machine. Only an automatic gearbox can guarantee optimal track performance.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo engine specs:

Name VR30DDTT 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Cam Design DOHC Orientation Longitudinal Cylinders/Configuration V6 Block/Head Composition Aluminum/Aluminum Displacement (liters) 3.0 / 2997 Horsepower 420 @ 6,400 rpm Torque (lb-ft) 384 @ 2,000 – 5,200 rpm

2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey

Here’s how the Sport, Performance, and Nismo variants differ in power and torque despite the same VR30DDTT 3.0L V6 twin-turbo engine under the hood:

Engine Specifications Sport Performance NISMO Horsepower 400 @ 6,400 rpm 420 @ 6,400 rpm 420 @ 6,400 rpm Torque (lb-ft) 350 @ 1,600 – 5,600 rpm 384 @ 2,000 – 5,200 rpm 384 @ 2,000 – 5,200 rpm

A Much More Serious Track Car Than the Normal Z

2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey

Nissan had us compare the driving dynamics of the Nismo with the Z Performance, essentially the standard car with a performance package grafted onto it. And boy did each car behave differently.

Those who have been at Sonoma know about this track’s constant elevation changes, blind corners, and long straights that exercise massive pressure on a car’s braking system. While the regular Z constantly felt like it wanted to kick the rear out, especially while exiting turn 4 – going down a hill while turning left -, the Nismo felt totally planted to the ground the entire way. If anything, I could dig sooner into the power due to the amount of grip I had at our disposal.

Power from the V6 engine was never an issue and never did the brakes show signs of fade, but I did get annoyed by the automatic transmission’s delays. Sure, the Nismo gets an additional Sport+ setting, which allows the gearbox to shift quicker than in the standard car. But in manual mode, there’s always a lag between the moment I’d pull the trigger and when the box gave me the cog I had asked for. It’s the kind of delay you simply don’t get in Volkswagen’s DSG, Porsche’s PDK or even BMW’s ZF-sourced automatics.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: William Clavey

Takeaway

But at the end of the day, though, it’s all nit-picking because the Z Nismo is up there with the best sports cars in the business in terms of driving dynamics and all-out performance.

At $64,990 US and $75,998 CAD, it’s definitely not cheap, but it’s also just as capable around a track as a BMW M2 or even a Porsche Cayman GTS. Add to that the exclusivity of the Nismo badge, and it’s fair to say Nissan’s performance division still knows how to make a sports car set quick lap times.