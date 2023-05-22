Up Close with Toyota’s Badass 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter Hybrid Off-Roader

Kona Hawaii — The sight of an adventure-ready Tacoma out in the wild isn’t uncommon. Especially here in Hawaii where Tacomas rule the streets outselling its competitors, and where Toyota officially unveiled the next-generation 2024 Tacoma available later this year.

With a plethora of aftermarket accessories available — both from Toyota and private manufacturers — Taco owners are known to convert their mid-size pickups into proper overlanders to conquer the unbeaten path and escape the city for a few days.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

For 2024, the entire Tacoma lineup receives a full redesign. And to save you some time shopping parts, they’ve added a new trim: the factory-developed Tacoma Trailhunter we first saw at the 2022 SEMA Show in concept form — a badass mid-size pickup designed for adventurers, built from the ground up.

Sure, Toyota will continue offering their genuine parts and accessories for the new truck, along with the option for additional accessories available through the Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program recently announced. But the Trailhunter is fitted with essentially everything you need to go off-the-grid — straight from the Toyota dealership.

A 326-Horsepower, Hybrid Pickup in Mid-Size Form

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter is hybrid only with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain. Photo: Amee Reehal

Offered in Double Cab with either a 5- or 6-foot bed, the Trailhunter is fittingly hybrid-powered only — and that’s a good thing because the i-FORCE MAX powertrain, 2.4L turbo hybrid produces the most power and torque in the Tacoma lineup with 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

Compare that to the gas-powered i-FORCE 2.4L turbo’s maximum 278-horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. Feeding the hybrid i-FORCE MAX some fresh air is an exclusive air intake routed up the A-pillar on the passenger side, shown below.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

Here’s a quick look at all the Tacoma powertrains options for 2024:

Powertrain Engine Horsepower Torque Transmission i-FORCE – SR model 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 228 hp @ 6,000 RPM 243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 270 hp @ 5,400 RPM 310 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 6-speed manual i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 278 hp @ 6,000 RPM 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE MAX (Trailhunter) 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto

Tacoma off-road accessories exclusive to Trailhunter

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

Riding on 18-inch bronze-coloured rims exclusive to this trim, wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T rubber, the Trailhunter (along with the TRD Pro) gain an electronically activated rear locking differential and front stabilizer bar disconnect. The whole setup gives this overlander a nice two inch height bump up front and one and a half inches at the back.

Traversing mountain sides can take a toll on any truck. Here, Toyota added rock rails and high strength steel skid plates for added protection. Plus, a lighting duties are handled by an integrated LED light bar nestled on the bronze Toyota heritage front grille, coupled with RIGID white/amber switchable LED fog lamps and Trailhunter signature LED headlamps.

Co-developed with Australia’s ARB engineering team

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

Toyota didn’t manufacture this little beast alone. Instead, teaming up with ARB, an Australian-based company, to fit the Trailhunter with the right goods — from a steel bumper and bed utility bar with removable panels, to rear recovery points and a position sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks paired to external remote reservoirs in the rear.

ARB also pitched in with the steel rear bumper, red recovery hooks up front, full roof rack support for attachments like a camp shower and roof tent, and ARB Fridge Freezer. Plus, both Old Man Emu (OME) and RIGID also helped in co-developing some of the Trailhunter’s off-road chops.

Rugged Trailhunter’s interior still gets the premium goods

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

Despite being a bold, brash off-roader, Toyota still gave this small hybrid pickup the premium touch inside, making the Trailhunter a range-topping Tacoma.

Aside from the dashboard fitted three pre-wired auxiliary toggle switches, it also gains the 12.3-inch gauge cluster over the 7-inch version, and the large 14-inch touchscreen with Toyota’s latest multimedia setup over the standard 8-inch screen in the entry-level models.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

It also finds the head-up display you can’t get in entry-level models like SR and SR5, along with heated and cooled front seats. Plus, the 10-speaker JBL premium audio system with the new portable speaker system we talk more about in our 2024 Tacoma interior story here.

To charge up small devices, the cabin finds the usual USB-C ports. Taking it a step further, there’s also a fairly powerful 2400W AC inverter to power up devices in two locations found both in the Tacoma’s cabin and the rear deck; along with 12V and USB ports.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

Also, 2024 Tacomas get Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard — a suite of safety features including lane departure warning, road sign assist, auto high beams, pre-collision & pedestrian detection, proactive driving assist, and radar cruise control.

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter release date and pricing

All hybrid-powered i-FORCE MAX Tacomas are slated to go on sale Spring 2024 — this includes the Tacoma Trailhunter equipped exclusively with the hybrid powertrain. Firm pricing should be announced late 2023 when the gas-powered i-FORCE models arrives. So check back then.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

If you can’t get your hands on the Trailhunter, then the TRD Pro, Limited, and TRD Off-Road are great options, especially with the aftermarket accessories. Or take a look at all the current mid-size pickups on sale today.

Below, the entire 2024 Tacoma lineup and configurations:

2024 Tacoma Trim Configuration SR XtraCab, Double Cab SR5 XtraCab, Double Cab TRD PreRunner XtraCab TRD Sport Double Cab TRD Off-Road Double Cab Limited Double Cab TRD Pro Double Cab Trailhunter Double Cab

Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter 2024 Photos

Photos: Amee Reehal