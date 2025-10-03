A Day at Sonoma With Toyota’s Final Supra

Flat out, I wasn’t a fan of the new Supra when it was introduced in 2019. Growing up during the JDM era in the early 2000s, with the likes of the 1980s MkII to the 1990s MkIV, the reimagined version just seemed too far removed from what I grew to love about Toyota’s iconic sports car. (Not very PC, come to think of it.) But spending track time with the coupe changes everything, quickly forgetting anything about nameplates and past legends.

The MkV Supra Final Edition is the last model before production ends in 2026. A culmination of Toyota’s six-year refinement cycle, the new Supra offers significant improvements in handling and power. We got a first look back in May, and now, finally, driving it where the real highlights are in the braking, chassis, and performance tuning.

Engine & Performance Specs

3.0L turbocharged inline-six (382 hp, 368 lb-ft)

0–100 km/h: 4.1 sec (auto) / 4.4 sec (manual)

8-speed AT or 6-speed iMT MT with rev-matching

Rear-wheel drive, Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires

Adaptive Variable Suspension, Normal/Sport/Individual drive modes

My day with this white GR Supra Final Edition kicked off early in the morning, driving from our hotel to Sonoma Raceway. The 40-minute drive through California’s rush-hour traffic on the freeway was a great way to see how this rocket performs in the wild. Even in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the manual wasn’t a chore; the clutch is light and the gearing forgiving enough to make it manageable. Once the freeway cleared, slipping through gears unleashed the 382 hp in a way that instantly reminded me why this car exists: it wants open road, not gridlock. In 2021, the Supra gained more power.

Razor-sharp handling, raw power

At the track, Sonoma’s straights gave the 3.0L turbo six plenty of room to breathe, and it pulls hard once the boost kicks in. A stick shift in a sports car is non-negotiable (when possible), and the MT here didn’t disappoint, which was finally available to the Supra in 2023.

But on the track, the automatic transmission in the previous-gen Supra Toyota made available to us was a surprise highlight; it let me forget about the shifts and focus entirely on hitting my lines and feeling what the car could do. At the end of the day, manual is still the way to go, especially in the soon-to-be Supra collector car.

MkV Final Edition Highlights

It’s the details that set the Final Edition apart from the commoner Supra trims. Larger Brembo brakes and a retuned suspension with revised shocks, bushings, and stabilizers make the chassis feel sharper and more planted, while tweaks to camber help it dig in through corners. The aero kit adds subtle aggression with a carbon-fiber ducktail spoiler, wheel-arch flaps, and front tire spats, all working quietly to improve stability.

Optional GT4 Style Pack

Fresh 19-inch matte black wheels and carbon mirror caps seal the look, while the cabin gets Alcantara and leather with red accents and GR branding for that motorsport vibe. And for those who want to go bolder, the optional GT4 Style Pack layers on matte finishes, graphics, and a big carbon spoiler with red mirrors. The white colour is crisp and clean, but the distinct flat black is just menacing. Key highlights include:

Larger Brembo brakes

Revised suspension (shocks, bushings, stabilizers, camber)

More rigid chassis, improved grip

Aerodynamic add-ons: carbon-fiber ducktail spoiler, wheel arch flaps, front tire spats

New 19-inch matte black wheels, carbon mirror caps

Exclusive interior touches (Alcantara/leather, red accents, GR branding)

Optional GT4 Style Pack (matte colors, graphics, carbon spoiler, red mirrors)

Dimensions & Key Numbers

The Supra keeps its classic sports-car stance, with a low-slung profile, wide track, and a wheelbase that balances agility with stability. At just under 3,400 pounds, it feels light enough to stay playful without sacrificing comfort. Despite its performance bent, it still manages decent efficiency at 22/29/25 mpg (city/highway/combined, auto).

Inside, you get the essentials modern buyers expect with an 8.8-inch display with JBL audio, Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, plus Toyota’s full safety suite, making this Final Edition as livable as it is track-ready.

Curb weight: around 3,400 lbs

around 3,400 lbs Fuel economy estimate: 22/29/25 mpg (city/highway/combined, auto)

22/29/25 mpg (city/highway/combined, auto) Safety/tech basics: 8.8-inch display, JBL audio, Apple CarPlay, HUD, safety suite

Takeaway

For me, the new Supra proves that a name is just a name. Sure, a storied nameplate carries history, brand recognition, and all that good stuff. But really, this was a new car for a new generation, and I’m just a stubborn Gen-Xer.

The MkV Supra Final Edition isn’t just another trim level but the swan song for this generation. Toyota has packed in its sharpest chassis tuning, best brakes, and most complete feature set yet, making this the version to have if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger. As the last of its kind, it’s both a fitting sendoff and the most well-rounded Supra of the modern era, and like its 2026 GR86 Yuzu Edition cousin, it won’t be around for long. Toyota’s sport car evolution continues to go strong.