There aren’t many sports cars out there like Toyota’s GR86, checking the boxes for performance and affordability. The GR86 Yuzu Edition, limited to only 860 across North America, is by far the best version of the 2-door coupe yet. And if history tells us anything, they won’t stick around long.

We got a ‘first look’ at this underrated racer back in May, making the case that it’s a viable alternative to the Porsche 911 (well, sort of). A yellow car has never looked so stellar in person, under the bright studio lights. But on the track out at Sonoma Raceway is where this 228-horsepower coupe really shines.

Limited Numbers & Heritage

2026 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition (Amee Reehal)

Scarcity is the golden rule in the collector world, and Toyota clearly understands that. With less than 900 units set for our market, the Yuzu Edition is instantly rarer than most of what you’ll see on the road. It’s not Toyota’s first rodeo either.

The Yuzu doesn’t just check boxes for exclusivity; it also delivers the goods on track, where those Brembos and dampers prove their worth.

Remember the 2015 Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0? Same yellow paint, same limited-run swagger, and a cult following today. The Yuzu Edition feels like the natural heir to that playbook: quirky, exclusive, and destined to be the one you wish you’d bought when prices were still reasonable.

What Makes Yuzu Special

Engine : 2.4L 4-cylinder

: 2.4L 4-cylinder Power : 228 horsepower

: 228 horsepower Torque : 184 lb-ft

: 184 lb-ft 0-60: 6.1 seconds (MT), 6.6 seconds (AT)

Out at the track, this little coupe wasted no time showing off its upgrades. On paper, it’s the same formula as the GR86 Premium: 2.4-liter flat-four, 228 horsepower, lightweight chassis. But the details make it feel sharper. The Brembo brakes delivered lap after lap of consistent bite; the SACHS dampers kept the car planted through Sonoma’s fast sweepers without beating us up. It’s still playful and tossable, just more dialed-in where it counts.

The Yuzu Yellow paint, blacked-out wheels, and subtle trim crank up the visual drama, and inside, yellow stitching and suede inserts carry the theme without going overboard. Toyota even throws in a free NASA membership and track day, making it clear this car was built to be driven, not tucked away.

Why It’s a Collector’s Dream

GR86 Yuzu Edition with white 2026 GR Supra MkV Final Edition in background (Amee Reehal)

So why does this car matter more than any other GR86? It’s the recipe. The GR86 already has a loyal fanbase thanks to its simplicity and pure driving feel—two things enthusiasts know don’t stick around forever. Add a limited production run, unique paint, and a bit of performance kit, and you’ve got all the ingredients of a future classic.

We’ve seen it before with the Trueno Edition and those FR-S specials; they become conversation pieces years later, often commanding more than their original sticker price. The Yuzu doesn’t just check boxes for exclusivity; it also delivers the goods on track, where those Brembos and dampers prove their worth. That makes it more than a collector’s garage queen; it’s a car you’ll actually want to wring out.

Takeaway

Not everyone will score one of the 860 Yuzu Editions and that’s the point. For the lucky few, this isn’t just another bright yellow sports car. It’s a rare slice of Toyota’s enthusiast playbook, a car that balances affordability with exclusivity. Years from now, when the used-car forums light up with “remember the Yuzu?” threads, you’ll either be the one smiling in your garage or wishing you’d pulled the trigger. We’ll be in that same boat.

2026 GR86 Yuzu Edition Key Specs

Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder

2.4L 4-Cylinder Horsepower: 228 hp

228 hp Torque: 184 lb-ft

184 lb-ft 0–60 mph: 6.1 sec (MT) / 6.6 sec (AT)