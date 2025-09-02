This Mercedes-AMG x adidas Collab Is All About Breaking Records

Mercedes-AMG and adidas aren’t exactly strangers to the world of speed. One builds machines that chew up tarmac, the other outfits athletes who chew up records. Now, the two powerhouses have teamed up with a shared obsession: pushing performance to the absolute edge.

The stage for their first big show? The legendary Nardò test track in Italy. On four wheels, AMG rolled out its wild CONCEPT AMG GT XX, a prototype built on the new AMG.EA electric performance platform. Over seven straight days, the car shattered 25 records for battery-electric vehicles, including a mind-bending 40,075 kilometers covered—basically a full lap of planet Earth. Endurance, speed, and a hint of madness all rolled into one.

Just hours later, adidas brought its own headline grabber. South African ultrarunner Sibusiso Kubheka became the first human to complete 100 km in under six hours, finishing in 5:59:20 (although the record won’t officially count for a few reasons). Kubheka and four other elite athletes were kitted out in precision-engineered adidas Adizero footwear and custom performance gear, designed with cooling tech and radical lightweight materials. Think of it as the human equivalent of AMG’s record-breaking EV: tuned, tested, and stripped of anything unnecessary.

The message was clear: whether on the track or pounding pavement, Mercedes-AMG and adidas are in the business of breaking boundaries. “Through innovation, we can be even faster, better, bolder and more resilient,” said Michael Schiebe, AMG’s CEO. adidas Chief Creative Officer Alasdhair Willis echoed that same energy, calling the 100 km project “just the first example” of the partnership’s ambitions.

Of course, a collab this flashy wouldn’t be complete without some gear drops. Alongside the records, Mercedes-AMG and adidas revealed a limited-edition sports bag made from LABFIBER, a biotech leather alternative also featured in the GT XX’s cabin. It’s part eco, part luxury, and fully AMG. Even better for sneakerheads, a six-shoe collection is rolling out in black and red, including race-day weapons like the Adizero Adios Pro 4 and track stars like the Adizero Prime SP4. Expect them to hit the adidas app and select stores soon.

From EV supercars to ultramarathons, this partnership proves speed isn’t just about lap times or split times—it’s about rethinking what’s possible. And if Nardò is any indication, Mercedes-AMG and adidas are only just getting warmed up.