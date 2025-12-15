CultureGear

Tesla’s Newest Product Has Nothing to Do With Cars

Tesla Plaid Pickleball Paddle by Selkirk

Pickleball is all the rage, and for some reason, premium car companies are getting in on it. First, we saw Lamborghini’s $5,400 BL001 paddle by racquet brand Babolat (yes, you read that correctly, $5,400). Now, Tesla joins the trend with the more affordable yet still not all that affordable Plaid Pickleball Paddle by Selkirk for $350.

Tesla Plaid Pickleball Paddle by Selkirk bag

Tesla’s take is far more grounded, relatively speaking. Co-developed with Selkirk, one of the most respected names in pickleball, the Plaid paddle is less about shock value and more about legit performance. The collaboration reportedly stemmed from a conversation between Selkirk’s R&D lead and Tesla’s head of design, with a shared focus on materials, aerodynamics, and weight optimization. It’s very on-brand Tesla thinking: reduce drag, balance mass, and obsess over the details, even if the end product fits in a gym bag instead of a garage.

The result is a high-end paddle aimed squarely at serious players, not novelty collectors. With an edgeless design, integrated MOI weights, a Florek carbon fiber face, and Selkirk’s grippy InfiniGrit surface, it’s engineered to play as good as it looks. At $350, it’s expensive by pickleball standards. But compared to Lamborghini’s effort, it almost feels restrained. Whether you need a Plaid badge on your paddle is another question entirely, but Tesla’s version at least makes sense where it counts: on the court. At the time of writing, the Tesla Pickleball paddle is out of stock. But Tesla’s shop has more info here.

