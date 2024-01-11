The 10 Best 2024 SUVs We Reviewed Last Year

In 2023, it’s safe to say we tested most, if not all, the newest SUVs and crossovers hitting the market, from subcompacts to full-size haulers, with some luxury models in the mix. We asked our contributors what 2024/2023 models they liked best and why. Here’s the verdict.

Chevrolet Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

Chevrolet Trax (Subcompact Crossover)

Top Pick by Jil McIntosh

Summary: A stylish design, city-friendly performance, and an intelligently priced, well-appointed cabin.

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax shares only its name with the model that went before it, and it’s a night-and-day difference. This new Trax is good-looking, it’s peppy in city traffic, and it handles well and is much more fun to drive than you might expect. It’s roomy inside, all the controls are easy to use, and the cabin looks good and is well-appointed for something that’s entry-level. It’s also intelligently priced, and overall, it’s simply a very impressive little vehicle.

Toyota Grand Highlander. Photo: Amee Reehal

Toyota Grand Highlander (Mid-Size SUV)

Top Pick by Jeff Wilson

Summary: Impressive interior design, passenger-centric features, and a smooth, competitively-priced driving experience.

Having logged some seat time in a number of excellent SUVs this year, it’s not easy to pick a favourite. The Mazda CX-90, Dodge Hornet and Porsche Cayenne all impressed for various reasons, but the standout is Toyota’s new Grand Highlander. Available with and without a hybrid powertrain, the big Toyota is a triumph of interior design, chock-full of features to suit the needs of three rows of passengers. It’s a smooth, spacious, and quiet cruiser that’s competitively priced and efficient to run. Back that up with Toyota’s solid reputation for long-term reliability, and the Grand Highlander is a slam-dunk.

Subaru Crosstrek Limited and Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Amee Reehal

Subaru Crosstrek (Subcompact Crossover)

Top Pick by Vincent Aubé

Summary: Offroad capabilities and Subaru’s renowned all-wheel drive make it a versatile and affordable choice in the compact SUV segment.

The Subaru Crosstrek is not the model you think about when you’re about to tackle offroad terrain. And yet, with the latest Wilderness trim added towards the end of last year, the smallest utilitarian vehicle in the brand’s lineup is quite impressive even in tough conditions. No, it won’t compete in the same category as the Jeep Wranglers and Ford Broncos, but still, this little car on stilts can try when the asphalt ends.

But, you don’t need to aim for the most expensive trim, as even the base model (Convenience) is a great choice since it also receives Subaru’s legendary all-wheel drive system. It’s too bad the manual transmission is gone, but a very small number of purists bought it. The Subaru Crosstrek still feels like a car, and yet, it’s capable of accomplishing 90% of what bigger SUVs provide. In the end, the accessible prices are also very attractive.

Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby

Mazda CX-90 (Full-Size SUV)

Top Pick by Doug Firby

Summary: Innovative design, rear-biased AWD, near-luxury interiors, and thrilling performance from a powerful turbocharged engine.

When Mazda designed its new flagship vehicle – the CX90 – it threw out the SUV rulebook. Its daringly innovative new platform houses an inline six-cylinder engine mounted lengthwise and mated to a slim, wet-clutch transmission. It is also a “rear-biased” AWD vehicle, unlike the front-drive bias found in most competitors. Inside, higher trim levels take the CX-90 into near-luxury territory with leather, upscale fabrics, and woodgrain accents. This is the biggest, most powerful vehicle in Mazda’s history (the high-output turbo produces 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque), and it is way more fun to drive than any practical full-size family hauler has a right to be.

Hyundai Palisade XRT. Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Palisade (Mid-Size SUV)

Top Pick by Kunal D’souza

Summary: The three-row SUV boasts a spacious interior, updated styling, and impressive handling, making it an ideal choice for families.

The Hyundai Palisade is one of the best three-row SUVs I’ve had the pleasure of driving, not just for its value but because it excels as a people mover. The third row will even work for adults, and there’s still a respectable amount of cargo space left over. It’s been updated for 2023 with new styling and an updated interior. The Palisade is comfortable, its V6 is smooth and makes adequate power, and it steers and handles as well as you’d expect a mid-size SUV of its size too. It also has some great interior tech, and for a family that needs a 7-seater, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Photo: Mark Hacking

Maserati Grecale Trofeo (Compact Luxury Crossover)

Top Pick by Mark Hacking

Summary: Sleek exterior styling, a sporty cabin, and high-performance capabilities, featuring the same engine as the MC20 supercar.

I’ve got a real weakness for Maserati vehicles, and this high-performance crossover is close to a slam dunk for the brand. The exterior styling is slick. The passenger cabin is racy. And the performance from the same engine that powers the MC20 supercar (detuned a bit) makes the Grecale Trofeo compact luxury crossover a legitimate alternative to the class-leading Porsche Macan.

Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Genesis GV70 (Compact Luxury Crossover)

Top Pick by Daniel Rufiange

Summary: Comfort, sportiness, elegance, and affordability, offering versatility with a choice of gasoline or all-electric powertrains.

If an SUV caught my attention among all those tested in 2023, it is indeed the Genesis GV70. In simple terms, this model offers a perfect balance between comfort, sportiness, elegance, and nobility. Moreover, its price range is not stratospheric. As a bonus, it can be equipped with one of two gasoline engines or an all-electric powertrain. What more could one ask for?

Hyundai IONIQ 5. Photo: Amee Reehal

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Compact Crossover)

Top Pick by William Clavey

Summary: Modern design, impressive range, quick charging times, and a well-built interior reminiscent of luxury German machines.

The crossover I liked the most in 2023 is only qualified as such from the company that builds it. In reality, it’s a large electric hatchback. I am, of course, talking about the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Except for the lack of a rear wiper – which makes driving the darn thing during a snowstorm darn frustrating – the IONIQ 5 is a refreshing take on the electric hatchback, essentially what a modern Volkswagen Golf should be.

Not everyone likes its pixelated, 1980s-inspired styling, but as a Gen Z who was born during that era, it speaks to my inner Mario Bros. playing childhood. The IONIQ 5 not only looks cool, but its range is competitive, as well as its charging times. The entire car is as well built as an expensive luxury German machine, and some versions are rather quick off the line. The car is also available in rear or all-wheel drive propulsion, there’s a high-performance N model, and some of its colors, like matte grey or teal (yes, teal is back!), simply add to the car’s cool factor.

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring. Photo: Amee Reehal

Lincoln Corsair (Compact Luxury Crossover)

Top Pick by Amee Reehal

Summary: A stylish crossover with a robust 266 plug-in hybrid, a cozy interior, and BlueCruise 1.2 for hands-free driving on the open road.

The compact crossover segment is crowded these days, and in terms of luxury, the Lincoln Corsair perhaps gets a bit overlooked with strong contenders like the Acura RDX, BMW X3, and new Genesis GV70 in the mix. But Lincoln’s been in the SUV game for decades, producing stylish, powerful sport utilities with premium cabins the way only Lincoln can.

The Corsair is no exception; the latest version gains a mid-cycle refresh with a larger grill, newly designed wheels, and wing-shaped daytime running lamps. The interior is cozy, spacious, and tech-savvy, with a larger touchscreen and the latest version of BlueCruise hands-free driving. Add two powertrain options, including the updated 266 horsepower plug-in hybrid with the Grand Touring trim, and the Corsair checks the boxes.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Photo: Graham Heeps

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Compact SUV)

Top Pick by Graham Heeps

Summary: A PHEV offering style, improved performance, clever S-AWC all-wheel drive, and extended electric range of 38 miles / 61 km.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are still disappointingly thin on the ground in

North American mass-market segments like midsize SUVs. But until the EV recharging

infrastructure makes deeper inroads into large sections of the US and Canada, PHEVs

remain a great option for buyers here. Mitsubishi has a longer history than most with this technology, thanks to the Outlander PHEV. The 2023 version has more style and better performance than its predecessor, with clever S-AWC all-wheel drive tech, an electric range increased to 61km (38 miles), occasional third-row seating and the ability to fast-charge when needed.

There you have it, our top 2024 SUV picks. It’s tough nailing down ‘the best’ for anything, but we did our best in compiling this competitive list with plenty of worthy contenders. If you’re shopping for a new SUV, here are more 2024 models worth waiting for.