Defender D7X-R Is Land Rover at Its Best

Land Rover releases special editions all the time, but the new Defender D7X-R actually means something. Inspired by Dakar and engineered as a proper off-roader, it’s the first modern Defender that fully taps into the potential of the D7x architecture (the ultra-rigid platform LR has been bragging about since 2020 but never truly unleashed). This one finally does. It’s tougher, sharper, and purpose-built, not just another trim package wearing big wheels and a colour name.

Land Rover

It’s the SUV’s intent that’s compelling, not just looking the part. It’s Land Rover’s first real halo model of the reboot era, a machine that connects the modern Defender to its motorsport and adventure roots while giving LR a legitimate answer to halo rivals like the Bronco Raptor and G-Wagen 4×4². If this is a preview of where Land Rover wants to take the Defender brand (more capability, more engineering, less soft luxury), we’re all for it.