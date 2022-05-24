Bremont Pays Homepage to Jaguar’s Iconic C-Type Racer with a $6,495 Timepiece

Jaguar and Le Mans fanatics are well aware of the classic C-Type — specifically, the Jaguar XK120-C sports car sold in the early 1950s where it made its racing mark following the Second World War. Fast forward 70 years, the automaker teams up with a fellow British luxury brand, Bremont, producing a chronograph paying tribute to one of Jag’s most important vehicles. And if you’d like your own C-Type to match the watch (of course you would), well, the automaker will actually build you one through their Jaguar C-Type Continuation program.

The Bremont Jaguar C-Type watch blends sporty features with the watchmaker’s premium details. The large 43mm stainless steel case coupled with the anodized aluminum bezel influenced from the C-Type’s original car’s aluminum bodywork retains the old-school charm. Other cool touches include the watch hands referencing the car’s original tachymeter, a tan brown leather racing strap, a distinct coin depicting the C-Type’s badge on the chronograph’s back, and the red accent on the 9-hour sub-dial.

With a 42-hour power reserve, this Bremont watch gains a modified calibre 13 1/4″ BE-50AV automatic movement with 27 jewels, all paired to a Nivaflex mainspring, a Glucydur balance wheel, and Anachron balance spring. The brushed dial ring with the black gloss numerals and white sub dials looks sharp, alongside the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal top.

We’re loving these premium watch and automaker collabs, like this Breitling X Triumph watch and TAG X Porsche chronograph. Now, the C-Type timepiece from a pair of legendary British brands. Like these other offerings, the Bremont Jaguar C-Type watch is on the premium end, priced at $6,495 from Bremont’s website directly.