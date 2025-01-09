Does the 2025 Toyota Prius’ New Nightshade Grade Make it More Appealing?

The 2025 Toyota Prius is doubling down on style with its new Nightshade Grade, but is this enough to make the long-running hybrid more desirable? Toyota is clearly aiming to appeal to a younger, more style-conscious audience—those who might have dismissed the Prius as a practical but unexciting choice. And after our time with it recently, it’s clear the thrifty hybrid electrifies with a sleeker, sportier image.

A Darker Edge to an Otherwise Everyday Hybrid

2025 Toyota Prius Nightshade

Based off the top XLE grade, the Nightshade Grade certainly has curb appeal, following in the footsteps of siblings like the Toyota Tacoma Nightshade Edition and Toyota 4Runner Nightshade. With its blacked-out badging, accents, and optional 19-inch wheels, it adds a stealthy, modern edge to the Prius’ already polished design. All 2025 Prius’ are available in seven colors, including the popular metallic black, metallic silver, and pearl white. But the new Exclusive Karashi you see here is exclusive to Nightshade, and it stands out as a sharp contrast to the Prius’ eco-conscious roots, signaling that efficiency doesn’t have to be dull. Here’s what the Nightshade styling brings:

Blacked-out badging and accents

Optional 19-inch black wheels

Karashi yellow exterior color (exclusive to Nightshade grade)

Gloss-black side mirrors and rear spoiler

Updated front grille design exclusive to the Nightshade Grade

2025 Toyota Prius Nightshade

This move feels like the brand is leaning into the idea that Toyota hybrids can—and should—be desirable. For years, the Prius has been a symbol of practicality and eco-consciousness, but not necessarily a car you’d drive for fun or to make a statement. The Nightshade Grade injects some much-needed personality into the lineup. Frankly, it’s come a long way even since 2019, most notably with some tweaks to the front end.

“For buyers who already appreciate the Prius’ strengths but want a dash of flair, it absolutely does. But for those seeking excitement behind the wheel, the Nightshade may not be enough to sway them.”

That said, style alone won’t win everyone over. While the Prius’ 194-horsepower hybrid system and EPA-estimated 57 mpg combined rating remain top-notch, buyers in this segment are spoiled for choice. Cars like the Kia Sportage Hybrid or the Honda Accord Hybrid offer similar efficiencies with arguably more engaging driving dynamics.

Specification 2025 Toyota Prius Kia Sportage Hybrid Honda Accord Hybrid Powertrain 2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid 1.6L turbocharged hybrid 2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid Horsepower 194 hp 227 hp 204 hp Torque 139 lb-ft 258 lb-ft 247 lb-ft Fuel Economy (City/Highway/Combined) 57/56/57 MPG (FWD) 42/44/43 MPG (FWD) 51/44/48 MPG 0-60 mph 7.2 seconds 7.4 seconds 6.7 seconds Drivetrain Options FWD/AWD FWD/AWD FWD













2025 Toyota Prius Nightshade Grade

So, does the Nightshade Grade make the Prius more appealing? For buyers who already appreciate the Prius’ strengths but want a dash of flair, it absolutely does. But for those seeking excitement behind the wheel, the Nightshade may not be enough to sway them. Ultimately, it’s a smart addition to a well-rounded car but not a revolutionary one. But the Prius isn’t out to be revolutionary and checks most of the boxes as a, dare we say, stylish little hybrid backed by decent power and performance for daily life.