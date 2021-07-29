Ford Ranger Vs Ford Maverick: Size Difference & Powertrains

The smallest pickup truck in Ford’s lineup, the new Maverick comes with a car-like unibody build and a standard hybrid mill delivering up to 40 miles per gallon in the city. However, the new Maverick isn’t the only pickup truck option you have if you love driving a truck from Ford.

The mid-size Ford Ranger, which was revived two years ago after eight years of hiatus, is another excellent choice for those seeking a low-priced and more compact pickup than an F-150.

In this post, we offer Ford Ranger vs Ford Maverick comparison to see how these small and affordable pickups measure up against each other – particularly, their dimensions and powertrains.

How much smaller are the Maverick’s dimensions compared to Ranger?

In terms of size, the Maverick is the smallest of all the trucks Ford produces at the moment. It is 199.7 inches long, 68.7 inches tall, and 72.6 inches wide. In comparison, the Ranger is around 11.1 inches longer, 2.8 inches taller, and 13.2 inches wider than the Maverick.

Length Width Height Bed

Maverick 199.7 Inches 72.6 Inches 68.7 Inches 4.5 Feet Ranger 210.8 Inches 85.8 Inches 71.5 Inches 5.0 / 6.0 Feet

Below, the perfect look at Ford’s entire truck lineup in terms of size:

Graphic: Ford

Powertrains setting the Ranger and Maverick apart

- Advertisement -

The new Maverick comes with two engine choices: a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid and a turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost. The standard hybrid powertrain generates 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet, whereas the turbocharged mill is rated at 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. Both the engines mate to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional, and you can have it for $3,300.

Ford Ranger Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT. Photo: Ford

Surprisingly, the Ranger comes with only one engine option. It carries a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder pumping out a modest 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. The Ranger would have been a better option with other powertrain choices, as we get in the F-150 like the 3.3-liter V6 or the 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

Standard Engine Optional Engine(s)

Maverick 2.5L Four-Cylinder Hybrid Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder Ranger Turbo 2.3L Four-Cylinder N/A

Of course, if your Ranger needs more power and capabilities, level up to the ROUSH’s upgraded Ranger XLT, or this Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger ramping up horsepower from 270 to 350 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and torque from 310 to 385 lb.ft. @ 3,800 rpm over the stock model.

Nothing like this out for the Maverick (yet). And likely nothing will for this hybrid-powered, mini pickup (but we could be wrong, which does happen).

Cost

The pint-sized Maverick has another advantage over its bigger sibling. At time of writing, it costs $19,995 (excluding the destination charge), while the entry-level Ranger starts at $24,820.

Almost similar to the Ranger, the Maverick is accessible in three grades: XL, XLT, and Lariat, with an optional rugged FX4 package. Paying for the FX4, Ford installs all-terrain tires, a tuned suspension, in addition to off-road-focused drive modes, and a hill-decent control system.

Ford Ranger Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT. Photo: Ford

- Advertisement -

In our Ford Ranger vs Ford Maverick lineup comparison, we find only one difference. The Ranger also offers a track-focused Tremor package, which costs $4,300.

Takeaway

So, which of these two trucks is better? Well, both are reliable substitutes to Ford’s larger and costlier pickups. Owing to its small size and hybrid powertrain, the Maverick is perhaps more appropriate for city dwellers who give precedence to compactness and price over bed size and general practicality. Alternatively, the Ranger is suitable for motorists more in need to haul heavy objects and tow motorhomes but do not require an all-out work pickup.

Here are the other mid-size trucks currently on the market, including the new Hyundai Santa Fe Cruze and redesigned Nissan Frontier.