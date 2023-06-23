2023 Honda HR-V (EX-L AWD) Review

The Honda HR-V is all-new for 2023. For the first and second generations, Honda sold a single HR-V worldwide as a subcompact crossover but for the new model, there’s a split.

The car sold in Canada and the US is marketed in Europe, Japan and elsewhere as the ZR-V. It’s larger than the third-generation HR-V sold in those markets and enables Honda to take on competitors like the Toyota Corolla Cross at the smaller end of the compact-crossover segment.

Honda HR-V 2023 Price

To keep things straightforward there are only three trim levels to the HR-V, common to both Canada and the US (Canada adds ‘Navi’ to the EX-L name as the car has navigation as standard). The major difference is that only the entry-point LX is available with FWD in Canada, whereas all three trims can be had with either FWD or AWD in the US. MSRPs are as follows:

LX (FWD) : C$28,730 / US$23,650

: C$28,730 / US$23,650 LX (AWD) : C$31,030 / US$25,150

: C$31,030 / US$25,150 Sport (FWD) : US$25,650 (not sold in Canada)

: US$25,650 (not sold in Canada) Sport (AWD) : C$33,930 / US$27,150

: C$33,930 / US$27,150 EX-L (FWD) : US$27,450 (not sold in Canada)

: US$27,450 (not sold in Canada) EX-L (Navi) (AWD): C$37,130 / US$28,950 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD. Photo: Graham Heeps

All 2023 HR-Vs have a 2-litre engine that produces 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, that’s a little less than the non-hybrid Corolla Cross, which also consumes marginally less fuel. There is no hybrid HR-V, but the same car is sold in other markets with a hybrid, so perhaps we’ll see it in the future.

Just like the larger CR-V, the HR-V has no optional equipment to speak of beyond dealer-installed accessories. We tested the comprehensively equipped EX-L Navi with AWD.

New HR-V Looks: not especially pretty & somewhat forgettable

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L. Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L. Photo: Honda

The HR-V’s rounded styling is inconsistent with the sharper creases of two other newly launched Hondas, the Civic and CR-V. There’s a hint of Porsche Macan in the rear third of the car and there’s little to offend, but overall, we felt the design was not especially pretty and somewhat forgettable.

We think it looks better in brighter colours than our test vehicle’s Crystal Black Pearl (an extra C$300 in Canada; no extra cost in the US, though some other colours are US$455). At least the wheels are sensibly sized at 17in, on all models, which benefits ride comfort.

2023 Honda HR-V Interior and Equipment

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD. Photo: Graham Heeps

Inside too, the HR-V is functional but underwhelming. Compared with the CR-V’s elegant dashboard and door panel design, this is less interesting and cheaper-feeling. Elements like the honeycomb mesh are familiar from other recent models but in our opinion, even in range-topping EX-L spec the cabin still fails to inspire.

The undulating interior door panels are a sea of black and are made from hard plastics. The central ‘bridge’ centre console and storage cubby are useful but in our test car, wobbled and rattled. The build quality in this Mexico-made machine wasn’t as good as in the other, Canadian-made Hondas we’ve driven lately.

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L. Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD. Photo: Graham Heeps

There is however a lot of space. For the reasons mentioned earlier, the new HR-V is a substantial 221mm/8.7in longer than the previous model. At 4,568mm/180in in length, it’s shorter than the latest CR-V by only 127mm/5in, and almost as wide. Consider too, that it’s longer than the CR-V was 10 years ago. The result, unsurprisingly, is generous space for a family and its gear, although with three on the back seat you’ll feel the reduced width compared with a current CR-V.

All HR-Vs have Honda Sensing driver assistance systems (including a blind-spot information system) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard. Those connections go wireless in the range-topping EX-L Navi we tested, where the central touchscreen display also goes up in resolution and size to 9in.

2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Photo: Honda

As elsewhere, Honda’s latest infotainment software is well thought out. EX-L owners will also enjoy leather seats (power-adjusted for the driver), a power moonroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and parking sensors.

Powertrain: engine and transmission

There’s no bright spot when it comes to the HR-V’s powertrain, either. The 2-litre engine is mated with a CVT transmission. Honda claims, “a fun and sporty driving experience”, but the acceleration and response aren’t at all spritely. That’s not to say the driving experience is bad, just that the HR-V makes the kind of easy but unengaging progress you might expect from a mainstream family crossover.

Few mainstream cars on the road today offer excellent steering feel, in our view, and the HR-V, while perfectly acceptable, didn’t stand out.

Fuel consumption is up from the old HR-V, which was smaller and lighter and had a smaller engine. Here in the AWD EX-L, the official combined consumption figure is 8.7L/100km (27mpg), which is only marginally worse than the FWD setup in the LX (8.3L/100km (28mpg)). Our much higher consumption during a frigid week of testing was unrepresentative of what most customers will see in the real world.

Driving impressions

Similar to the Civic, which has been praised for its good handling, the Honda has worked on the subcompact crossover’s steering column and the electronics in the power steering to improve straight-line stability and steering feel.

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD. Photo: Graham Heeps

Few mainstream cars on the road today offer excellent steering feel, in our view, and the HR-V, while perfectly acceptable, didn’t stand out. However, a week on winter tires and slushy roads inevitably won’t offer a complete test of what a car can do. It does at least ride decently around town and there are no unpleasant noises or vibrations through the steering or suspension.

Takeaway

Alongside the larger CR-V, the HR-V gives Honda customers a choice of two compact crossover-SUVs. The HR-V is a chunk cheaper than the larger CR-V but feels it, too. We were unconvinced of its merits, despite its space and high level of equipment, and would suggest you also explore alternatives like the Kia Seltos, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Corolla Cross or Volkswagen Taos if you’re in the market for a compact crossover.

Pros more space than predecessor

well-equipped EX-L trim

cheaper alternative to a CR-V Cons forgettable looks

patchy interior quality

dull drive

2023 Honda HR-V Images