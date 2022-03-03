LEGO Lamborghini Countach Speed Champions Set

From red Countach posters on our childhood bedroom walls, and now, to a LEGO Speed Champions set, Lamborghini’s iconic 1970s high-performance sports car comes to life in this 262-piece set. Few cars in recent history can come close to this rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car’s forward-thinking design — and of course, those stellar scissor doors.

This set is less complicated than LEGO’S Technic line of car models like this 1,580-piece Technic Porsche 911 RSR, and designed for ages 8 and up with no batteries required. But with less pieces, the blocky look suites this LEGO Lamborghini Countach just fine. It comes in that classic white colour, and measures over 1.5 in. (4cm) high, 6 in. (15cm) long and 2.5 in. (7cm) wide when complete, coupled with a 2-seat open cockpit and loads of cool details inside.

Of course, this Lambo needs a driver — the set includes a Lamborghini-branded driver with his own crash helmet, a wig, and a massive wrench to get the dirty work done. Priced at only $19.99, this little Lambo is sold out at time of writing. But check out these other car LEGO sets to get your collection into high gear.

