An Electric G-Wagen: What the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG Is Telling Us

The moment many (but not all) G-Wagen fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, well, nearly at least. Mercedes is a few steps away from making good on its promise to offer an electric G-Class, as the German automaker revealed the Concept EQG at the Munich Auto Show in Germany, along with 3 other EV models.

Mercedes have described the Concept EQG as a “near-production concept” which means it’s technically still a prototype. But it does give us a good hint at what to expect if and when this burly green-machine hits the market.

Styling is on point with the current gas-powered G-Class models

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG. Photo: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG

However, unlike most of Mercedes-Benz’s EQ models like the 2022 EQS, that look funkier, the Concept EQG certainly looks like a G-Class as it retains the boxy proportions with a ladder frame. The round headlights the traditional G-class SUVs are known for, solid axle at the back and riding on independent suspension in front all makes it impossible to mistake this for a G-class even at the most fleeting glances.

Few key differences for the electric G-Wagen

While it’s true the electric and gas-powered G-Wagens will look almost identical to one another, which is good news for G-Wagen loyalists. There are notable differences on the concept: the EQG features a spare-tire holder in the back which comes in an illuminated lockbox with room to store a charging cable according to Benz and this machine rides on a set of 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

In a perfect blend, the black panel grille that’s a trademark of the EQ line, loads of extra LED lighting are present in form of protective strips that run across the SUV’s body sides and also with more LED daytime lights circling the headlights.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The exterior mirror housing is integrated with illuminated circles designed to mimic the look of the G’s headlights. And as any lover of the G-class would love to hear, Mercedes have assured the Concept EQG would just be as rugged as the older gas-powered models. Good news for adventurers like Mike Horn, the Global G-Class Ambassador.

4 electric motors but no news on electric G-Wagen range, battery capacity, or charging times

Unfortunately, Mercedes is quiet on details related to the Concept EQG’s interior, battery capacity, or driving range, the automaker however reveals some details about the SUV’s basic drivetrain.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG Interior. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

To ensure the Concept EQG doesn’t lose any of the off-road credibility older models are known for, the SUV’s basic drivetrain is said to include a total of four electric motors—one for each wheel. Mercedes also fits the concept with a two-speed gearbox that allows the driver to control each motor individually. What was not revealed was how much power these motors generate.

Power inline with the burly AMG G63? Very possible.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise if the EQG is more powerful than, or at the very least comparable to, the current brawniest G-Wagon – the AMG G63. And in case you’re wondering, the high-performance version of the AMG G63 is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can generate 577 horsepower. Here’s a full review of the 2021 model over at CarBuzz.

The almost mythological status the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon holds among old SUV lovers is no secret. And because it’s a near production concept, things could change, but the production version should be quite similar to the prototype. Surely, there’s every assurance that the EQG will stand out just like its gas-powered siblings before it.

Interior and exterior Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG pictures

[envira-gallery id=’98905′]