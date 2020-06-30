Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mustang SUV will now put down more power than originally planned

Expect a bump in hp, kilowatts, and torque in time for the late 2020 release date

News Editor
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E horsepower
- Advertisement -

Ford’s all-electric SUV hasn’t even hit the market, yet engineers working on the Mach-E managed to squeeze out some extra horses and overall performance before its late 2020 launch. 

As the chief engineer on the project puts it, “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”

Expect about a 4% increase in 2021 Mach-E horsepower

Here’s a look at the new numbers for the main Mach-E drivetrain setups, versus the originally anticipated figures. Overall, a healthy bump in ponies at around 4-percent.

Mach-E ModelNew HPNew PowerOld HPOld Power
Extended-range all-wheel-drive346 horsepower258 kilowatts332 horsepower240 kilowatts
Extended-range rear-wheel-drive290 horsepower216 kilowatts282 horsepower210 kilowatts
Standard-range all-wheel-drive266 horsepower198 kilowatts255 horsepower190 kilowatts
Standard-range rear-wheel-drive266 horsepower198 kilowatts255 horsepower190 kilowatts

Below are the 2021 Mustang Mach-E release dates for each trim level. Read our Mach-E buyers guide here for more.

SelectEarly 2021
PremiumLate 2020
First EditionLate 2020 in limited quantities
CaliforniaEarly 2021
GTSpring 2021
Pin1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
1 Shares
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedFordFord Mustang Mach-EFord NewsFord Mustang News

UP NEXT

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Quarantine life: Mach-E breaks ground as first modern Ford designed in driveways

Doug Firby -
COVID-19 pandemic may be halting progress but research & development on the Mustang Mach-E must go on. Here's how 3 Ford engineers are doing it - from home.
Read more
Ford F-150

First Look: Everything We Know About Ford’s Redesigned 2021 F-150

William Clavey -
Expect a 2021 Ford F-150 redesign to look not much different than its predecessor, but offers precisely what truck buyers need from a tech viewpoint.
Read more
Cadillac

Torque Monster: Cadillac brilliantly plants a truck engine inside its CT4-V 4-door luxury rocket

Amee Reehal -
The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V is already a capable high-performance 4-door luxury rocket. But a new 2.7L turbo engine promises to increase torque to new levels.
Read more
BMW M5

How fast is BMW’s spruced up M5 Sedan & tuned M5 Competition?

News Editor -
The 2021 BMW M5 horsepower figures remain unchanged. But expect other improvements while the M5 Competition receives more track-focused features & updates.
Read more
Featured

World’s first 2G production supercar is this insane Audi-powered Donkervoort DB GTO-JD70

News Editor -
Celebrating the founder's 70th birthday, Donkervoort is producing 70 units of the Audi-powered DB GTO-JD70 - the world’s first 2G production supercar.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

New Defender 110 now gains a tough, premium roof tent courtesy of Autohome

Gear Editor -
Land Rover and Autohome team up on the new Defender 110's first, official roof tent for the serious overlanders. A premium Defender tent at close to $3,500.
Read more
Toyota

Toyota jacks up the GR Supra’s horsepower without jacking up the price

Amee Reehal -
The 2021 GR Supra adds more power, a revised chassis, a new 4-cylinder 2.0 model, and a limited GR Supra A91 edition. The price goes up but not by much.
Read more
Lexus

20 reasons to step up to the Lexus IS F Sport over the base lineup

News Editor -
As far as proper, RWD sport sedans go, the Lexus IS has been a front-runner for two decades now. But it's the 2021 IS 350 F Sport you should care about.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s redesigned Rogue gets beefed up look & creature comforts

Chris Chase -
Nissan's compact Rogue heads into 2021 with a muscular redesign, more tech, comfier interior, increased power, and lower stance. Is it enough to compete?
Read more
Toyota

First Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry TRD Review

Amee Reehal -
First-ever TRD performance model Camry hits the market. But is this sport-tuned, V6-powered 301-hp sedan a glorified XSE or the real deal? Our full review.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

New Crosstrek gets big updates, adds new Sport trim for adventurers

Chris Chase -
The 2021 Crosstrek isn't a full redesign but Subaru gave the compact SUV major updates including a new Sport model, the Forester's engine & design changes.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

Release date: here’s when the 2021 Crosstrek hits the market

News Editor -
Now with a 2.5L engine from the larger Forester, a new Crosstrek Sport trim, and several styling changes, the 2nd-gen 2021 Crosstrek release date is set.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2020 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
ford engineers mach e mustang coronavirus

Quarantine life: Mach-E breaks ground as first modern Ford designed in...

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E canadian price and release date

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Canadian Pricing, Release Dates & All Trim...

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E release date, price, and federal tax incentives

Buying a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Release Date, Pricing & Tax...