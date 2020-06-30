Ford’s all-electric SUV hasn’t even hit the market, yet engineers working on the Mach-E managed to squeeze out some extra horses and overall performance before its late 2020 launch.

As the chief engineer on the project puts it, “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”

Expect about a 4% increase in 2021 Mach-E horsepower

Here’s a look at the new numbers for the main Mach-E drivetrain setups, versus the originally anticipated figures. Overall, a healthy bump in ponies at around 4-percent.

Mach-E Model New HP New Power Old HP Old Power Extended-range all-wheel-drive 346 horsepower 258 kilowatts 332 horsepower 240 kilowatts Extended-range rear-wheel-drive 290 horsepower 216 kilowatts 282 horsepower 210 kilowatts Standard-range all-wheel-drive 266 horsepower 198 kilowatts 255 horsepower 190 kilowatts Standard-range rear-wheel-drive 266 horsepower 198 kilowatts 255 horsepower 190 kilowatts

Below are the 2021 Mustang Mach-E release dates for each trim level. Read our Mach-E buyers guide here for more.