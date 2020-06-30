Ford’s all-electric SUV hasn’t even hit the market, yet engineers working on the Mach-E managed to squeeze out some extra horses and overall performance before its late 2020 launch.
As the chief engineer on the project puts it, “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”
Expect about a 4% increase in 2021 Mach-E horsepower
Here’s a look at the new numbers for the main Mach-E drivetrain setups, versus the originally anticipated figures. Overall, a healthy bump in ponies at around 4-percent.
|Mach-E Model
|New HP
|New Power
|Old HP
|Old Power
|Extended-range all-wheel-drive
|346 horsepower
|258 kilowatts
|332 horsepower
|240 kilowatts
|Extended-range rear-wheel-drive
|290 horsepower
|216 kilowatts
|282 horsepower
|210 kilowatts
|Standard-range all-wheel-drive
|266 horsepower
|198 kilowatts
|255 horsepower
|190 kilowatts
|Standard-range rear-wheel-drive
|266 horsepower
|198 kilowatts
|255 horsepower
|190 kilowatts
Below are the 2021 Mustang Mach-E release dates for each trim level. Read our Mach-E buyers guide here for more.
|Select
|Early 2021
|Premium
|Late 2020
|First Edition
|Late 2020 in limited quantities
|California
|Early 2021
|GT
|Spring 2021