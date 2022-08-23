As far as high-performance, naturally-aspirated sports cars go, it’s tough to compete with the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS — a road-legal German rocket hitting a 266 km/h top speed, sprinting to 100 km/h in about 3-seconds, with a price tag hovering around US $270,000. Well, Porsche is throwing in a watch for the lucky few blessed to own this 517-horsepower beast: the aptly named 911 GT3 RS chronograph.

Created by the Porsche Design team and produced out of the company’s own Solothurn, Switzerland watchmaking facility, the sporty mechanical timepiece is exclusively for new Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT3 RS owners who opt for the Weissach package.

Like its 4-wheel counterpart, this ‘sports car for your wrist’ is super lightweight and made of durable titanium. The hour indices are made of ceramic materials, the bezel gets a pulsometer scale with an optional tachymeter or minute display upon request, and the Race-Tex leather band with stylish perforation sets this limited Bavarian watch from the pack.

With three years of development involved, the 911 GT3 RS Chronograph finds a Porsche Design calibre WERK 01.200 with flyback function ‘under the hood,’ which is COSC-certified for its high accuracy. The flyback function offers the nifty ability to start, stop and reset the second hand with a single action, while the ‘Start/Stop’ and ‘Next Lap’ laser engravings on the watch’s pushers make it clear this exclusive timepiece isn’t just about telling time.

Again, you can’t buy this thing unless you actually own the new 911 GT3 RS sports coupe. But you can certainly learn more about the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chronograph here.

[envira-gallery id=’109885′]