2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Specs & Features Up Close

It was just a matter of time Subaru’s rugged subcompact crossover would get the Wilderness treatment, following in the footsteps of it larger Outback and Forester siblings.

Well, with the Crosstrek’s third-generation 2024 redesign, Subie has indeed now added the Wilderness flavour to the lineup with burlier all-terrain tires, an upgraded suspension, distinct styling updates, improved towing capacity, and 9.3-inch ground clearance.

Overall, it’s what Subaru is promising to be the “most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever.” Based on these specs, yeah, we’d say they’re on point here.

New Crosstrek Wilderness More Than Doubles Towing Capacity and Gains Retuned Lineartronic CVT

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

Engine : standard 2.5L

: standard 2.5L Power : 182 horsepower

: 182 horsepower Torque: 176 lb-ft of torque

176 lb-ft of torque Transmission : retuned CVT

: retuned CVT Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs.

The maximum towing capacity for the outgoing 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is 1,500 pounds. For 2024, thanks to the addition of a transmission oil cooler, this number climbs to an impressive 3,500 pounds. For a small crossover SUV, this is pretty impressive; and out-towing its competition, outlined below.

Crosstrek towing compared to the competitors

2024 Subaru Crosstrek: 3,500 pounds Jeep Renegade: up to 2,000 pounds Fiat 500X: up to 2,000 pounds Kia Seltos: up to 2,000 pounds Chevrolet Trax: up to 1,500 pounds Subaru Crosstrek: up to 1,500 pounds Mazda CX-30: up to 1,500 pounds Nissan Kicks: up to 1,400 pounds Hyundai Kona: up to 1,000 pounds

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

2.5L direct-injection engine making 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque

The Crosstrek Wilderness SUV runs on a 2.5L direct-injection engine making 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. Subaru has enhanced this Crosstrek’s drivetrain to level up its off-road performance by adjusting the differential gear ratio and retuning the Lineartronic CVT.

This includes a 4.111 final drive ratio (as opposed to the previous 3.700), which improves the SUV’s ability to climb, and optimized tuning for the CVT, which enhances traction on slippery surfaces and at low speeds. Furthermore, the addition of a transmission oil cooler has more than doubled the maximum towing capacity to 3,500 pounds, as mentioned above.

The Wilderness Design Difference

Out the gate, the Crosstrek already possess rough and tumble looks, thanks to its stout, compact size. The Wilderness trim just takes it to another level with distinctive aesthetics, featuring brand new front and rear bumpers, a bold hexagonal grille, bigger wheel arch cladding, a metal skid plate at the front, unique hex-shaped LED fog lights, and a matte-black anti-glare decal on the hood.

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

For the true adventurers looking to setup camp on the roof, there’s also a handy ladder-type roof rack system, with a 176 lb. dynamic load capacity and a 700-lb. static load limit, to accommodate larger roof-top tents without issues.

Exclusive to Subaru’s Wilderness lineup is the sharp Geyser Blue, also available here. Few other small touches include Wilderness badges on the front doors and rear gate, and body-coloured roof spoiler and black side mirrors with integrated turn signals to round out the tough looks.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Interior

The cabin benefits from all the latest tech (like a Multimedia Plus system with an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full-screen display) and all other interior upgrades with the 2024 Crosstrek redesign, but the Wilderness adds its own touch, including more durability.

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

The black pillar trim, assist grips, overhead console, and headliner are paired with gunmetal grey trim used on the dash, doors, and shifter plate. Standard all-weather floor mats feature a unique Wilderness design, while the cargo area includes a removable water-resistant rear cargo tray that protects the load floor from wet, muddy gear. The rear gate is equipped with an LED light for better nighttime visibility.

Latest tech with Wilderness durability

The seats are made of water-resistant Subaru StarTex material, featuring the Wilderness logo embossed in the front headrests. Copper-coloured contrast stitching is present throughout the interior, complementing the anodized copper-finish accents on the shifter, gauge meter rings, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Wilderness logo appears in the meter display upon starting the vehicle.

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

Single Upgrade Package

For buyers looking for inside the Crosstrek Wilderness, there’s one option for $2,270 adding a moonroof, a better 10-speaker sound system and amplifier from Harman Kardon, and 10-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Price

Expect the new Crosstrek Wilderness to start at $31,995 in the US, hitting Subaru dealerships fall 2023. The Ascent, Legacy, Outback, and Crosstrek Wilderness along with the other two Crosstrek 2.5 models are all produced out of Subaru’s Lafayette, Indiana plant.

Check more 2024 SUVs worth waiting for here.