Up Close: Toyota’s Full-Size Sequoia SUV Gets the 2023 Redesign it Deserves

Plano, TX – Like the full-size Tundra pick-up with which it shares a platform and a powertrain, it takes quite a while for the Toyota Sequoia to go all-new – 15 years to be exact.

But with the Tundra being completely remade for 2022, one had to figure a next-gen Sequoia couldn’t be too far behind. And that notion has been proven correct, as Toyota’s largest SUV is all-new for 2023.

Sequoia Power: Goodbye V8, Hello Hybrid V6

2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal There’s a lot to get into here, but the most significant change is the one that’s taking place under the hood. Like the new Tundra, the new Sequoia is ditching the long-running 5.7-litre iForce V8 in favour of a 3.5-litre twin-turbo hybrid i-FORCE MAX V6. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and a choice of 2WD or part / full-time 4WD depending on grade (4WD only in Canada), this new powerplant produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft. of torque. This is a noticeable jump in power versus the outgoing V8, which is rated at 381 hp and 401 lb-ft.

According to MotorTrend’s 2023 first drive review, the new Sequoia’s engine steals the show and feels sharp off the start. JP Power states the Sequoia with the i-Force Max powertrain doesn’t feel like a hybrid in the traditional sense because it doesn’t have the typical CVT transmission found in most hybrids; plus, the V6 sounds like it’s ready to go.

2023 Trims including new Sequoia Capstone

2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Sequoia will be sold in five grades in the U.S.: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and, first for Sequoia, Capstone. All, except for TRD Pro which is 4WD-only, will be available in either 2WD or part-time 4WD. The lineup for Canada will consist of TRD Off-Road, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone.

New Rugged Look for Toyota’s Largest SUV

On the design front, the 2023 Sequoia’s exterior bears a strong resemblance to its Tundra stablemate. Its squarish lines and creased sheet metal exude a more rugged and off-road ready appearance, especially in TRD grades.

2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD. Photo: Amee Reehal

Viewed from the front, the Sequoia’s large inverted hexagonal grille and LED headlights look almost indistinguishable from those on the Tundra. At the rear, a stretched Sequoia wordmark with rectangular wraparound LED taillights complete a more muscular appearance.

Toyota Sequoia 2023 Interior

Inside, the biggest change is the presence of the new Toyota multimedia system. Available with either a standard 8-inch or available 14-inch touchscreen, the system comes with a host of connected car features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Toyota Sequoia interior. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Sequoia interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

With optional Drive Connect, a simple “hey Toyota” phrase summons Intelligent Assistant, which can be used for getting directions, adjusting audio and climate control settings, searching for points of interest (POIs), and more. The system also features Cloud Navigation for real-time map updates and Google POI data.

On the utility front, the full-size SUV can be had with either second-row bench seating or captain’s chairs, and all 2023 models come with the new Sliding Third Row with Adjustable Cargo Shelf System. This feature gives the third row six inches (150 mm) of travel, and it can also be folded down to accommodate the Adjustable Cargo Shelf System, which is a removable shelf that can be used in a variety of storage positions.

Toyota Sequoia Towing Capacity improves for 2023

The ’23 Sequoia’s towing prowess has also been upgraded to a maximum rating of 9,000 pounds (4,080 kg.), which represents a 22 percent increase over the outgoing model.

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia goes on sale this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to launch. Here are the rest of our SUV and crossover reviews.

2023 Toyota Sequoia Photos