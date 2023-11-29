2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road First Drive Review

Malibu, CA – Toyota’s mid-size Tacoma pickup is all new for 2024, with new styling, a host of new features, and a new powertrain. We had the opportunity to drive several early production gas models, including the 2024 Tacoma SR5. The TRD Off Road is in the upper tier of gas-powered 2024 Tacoma models, sitting just below the range-topping Limited in the U.S. and the top-level TRD Off Road Premium in Canada. This review will examine several key aspects of the new Tacoma TRD Off Road, including design, powertrain, interior features, and off-road capability, along with some driving impressions and an overall takeaway.

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road Price

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road

The 2024 Tacoma TRD Off-Road is offered in three trims in the U.S. and two in Canada. Both countries will sell the truck with a 5-foot box paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-foot box paired with an 8-speed automatic, each with a part-time 4×4. The U.S. market will also get a model equipped with a 5-foot box and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

US $41,800: TRD Off Road Double Cab 5’ Bed Manual ($42,900 with automatic transmission)

Canada: $50,650 The figures above are the base MSRP for the 5-foot box paired with the 6-speed manual transmission, excluding destination, dealer fees, and taxes. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road goes on sale in December in the U.S. and in January in Canada. The 2024 Tacoma Trims SR SR5 TRD PreRunner (new) TRD Sport TRD Off-Road Limited TRD Pro Trailhunter (new)

Inspired by Baja race trucks

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road in Solar Octane. Photo: Toyota

It’s right there in the name, the new Tacoma TRD Off Road is built for hunting trails, and its exterior appearance really drives that point home. According to Toyota’s CALTY Design Research Center, which helmed the Tacoma’s design in California and Michigan, inspiration was drawn from the company’s Baja race trucks.

The result is a truck with “a high lift, big tires, slim body, and an athletic stance,” as Toyota describes it. Its large hexagonal grille, high-mounted LED headlights, and functional air guides are complemented by an off-road kit that includes 17-inch off-road alloy wheels, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, locking rear differential, and underbody skid plating that covers the engine, fuel tank and transfer case.

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road in Solar Octane. Photo: Toyota

Built on TNGA-F global platform

Underpinning the new Tacoma is Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform shared with the company’s other body-on-frame trucks and SUVS, including the Tundra, Sequoia, and upcoming Land Cruiser.

Key TNGA-F features include a high-strength steel frame, strengthened frame cross members, and the use of aluminum in the upper body to reduce weight. For better ride and handling, a new multi-link rear coil suspension replaces leaf springs used on most models. Disc brakes at all four corners are standard on all 2024 Tacomas.

Turbo four Tacoma power (goodbye, V6)

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road in Solar Octane. Photo: Toyota

Under the hood, the 3.5-liter V6 engine from the outgoing Tacoma has been replaced with a 2.4-liter iForce turbocharged 4-cylinder powerplant, which is standard across the entire Tacoma gas model lineup.

The 2.4-liter turbo four produces 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque. Of note, it has the same horsepower rating as the outgoing V6, but with 52 lb-ft. more torque (317 versus 265). The TRD Off Road is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic with standard part-time 4×4.

Tacoma TRD Off Road interior like Tundra and Sequoia

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota

The cabin of the Tacoma TRD Off Road is reasonably well-equipped and sports a new design language that is like the recent redesigns of the Tundra and Sequoia. Among these elements are chunky climate control knobs, a thick-rimmed steering wheel (leather-wrapped for the TRD Off Road), a meaty console-mounted shifter, and a passenger-side grab handle.

Bigger digital display screens are also standard issue for the TRD Off Road, with a configurable 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 8-inch center multimedia touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A 14-inch multimedia display is available as an option.

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota

U.S. TRD Off Road models also come with a Smart Key System on the driver and front passenger doors, push-button starter, automatic climate control with air filtration and combined temperature settings for the driver and front passenger, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. For Canada, TRD Off Road models come standard with these features plus heated front seats, single-zone automatic air conditioning, and a garage door opener.

The redesigned Tacoma TRD Off Road: Overall impressions

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota

To put the TRD Off Road to the test, TractionLife spent about an hour driving a U.S. pre-production TRD Off Road on a challenging rocky, muddy, and dirt-covered course. Our U.S. pre-production unit has a 6-speed manual transmission with a 5-foot box and is finished in Bronze Oxide (U.S. only) with a black cloth interior.

Notable options include sway bar disconnect, deck rail system, and heated seats, with the latter being standard in Canada.

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota

The off-road course is narrow winding, with a long upward crawl and downhill descent of about 25 degrees. During our slow trip up, we had to negotiate very tight turns, and a rock crawl, before driving over deep off-set humps and a dirt bank that tilted the truck severely. Some of the ascent was blind, while other sections were so narrow only one vehicle could pass at a time.

Our Tacoma TRD Off Road tester handled all challenges confidently. The sway bar disconnect is invaluable for crawling over the humps, and engine braking – in place of hill descent control due to the manual transmission – keeps the truck steady while descending steep grades.

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota

The course is first and second-gear terrain, so the 2.4-liter turbo didn’t have to do much, but its ample power could be felt under the right pedal. The 6-speed manual also performs capably, with direct yet smooth engagement.

Takeaway

2024 Tacoma TRD Off Road. Photo: Toyota

Pros Rugged, go-anywhere appearance

Available 6-speed manual transmission

Thoughtful options Cons Some exterior colours only available in U.S.

High entry and exit may be a challenge for shorter consumers

Heated seats optional in U.S.

Toyota has engineered the Tacoma TRD Off Road for the most challenging terrain, and our brief experience with it is proof that the truck is indeed built for serious off-roading. TRD Off Road stands out, offering a refreshing choice in transmissions, box lengths, and various features. This truck is full of innovation, as Toyota makes a concerted effort to anticipate what Tacoma owners will want from their trucks. LED bed lighting, optional adjustable tie-down cleats, and sway bar disconnect are thoughtful features owners will likely appreciate.

