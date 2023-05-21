2024 Tacoma Interior: 7 Features Inside Toyota’s Redesigned Small Pickup

Kona, Hawaii — Going strong for nearly 20 years, Toyota’s mid-size Tacoma gets a complete redesign for 2024, with the addition of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain arriving Spring 2024. This major changelog includes a completely revamped interior with more cargo space, new tech, a redesigned layout, and the addition of the XtraCab long bed configuration offering Taco owners improved cargo capacity and cabin functionality. Here’s a closer look inside.

1. New XtraCab configuration for 2-door Tacoma: SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner

Needless to say, the redesigned Tacoma gains a long list of new tech — from larger touchscreens to more features. But one of the most significant add-ons for 2024 is the addition of the two-door XtraCab configuration, equipped with the 6-foot bed.

2024 Toyota Tacoma. Photo: Amee Reehal

Small trucks, particularly with 2-door configurations without rear seats, can use all the extra interior space and cargo they can get — that’s essentially what the XtraCab offers, opening up real estate to stow more gear and equipment while improving functionality inside.

This includes new storage features behind the front two seats, where the flat-folding passenger seat serves as a work table, water bottle holder and all. Stow more stuff in the lockable rear floor area and lockable back panel for gear like toolboxes, tackle boxes, shovels, and more.

There are eight 2024 Tacoma trims with a pair of cabin styles with both a 5- and 6-foot bed, but the new XtraCab configuration is only available on the first three trims, including the entry-level SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner. It’s a nice addition to 2-door mid-size pickup.

(Note: the TRD PreRunner only comes in XtraCab; the SR and SR5 also offer Double Cab.)

2. Larger touchscreens with new interface

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

You can’t have a next-generation vehicle without ramped up touchscreens. The 2024 now gets an 8-inch touchscreen standard across all trims. Not large enough? Opt for the available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen with Toyota’s latest multimedia system we first saw with the redesigned 2022 Tundra.

Driver front-and-centre is a standard 7-inch gauge cluster on entry-level trims; TRD Sport and above get the larger 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster as standard. USB-C ports are an add-on for rear passengers and come standard up front.

A head-up display comes standard on Limited and above; trims below don’t get an HUD.

3. Smartphone access to your Tacoma (Smart Key System)

Ditch that conventional key and go all digital with a credit card-sized Smart Card key. Or access the Tacoma’s tailgate, unlock the doors, and/or turn the ignition with the Digital Key, which can be shared with others when a physical key isn’t feasible.

This all works with Toyota’s Remote Connect system — a paid subscription and compatible with smartphones; a trial is available to try it out. The Smart Key System with push-button start is standard across all trims.

4. 3 times more storage space and flat-folding rear seatbacks

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

Compared to the outgoing Tacoma, the new gas-powered versions with the i-FORCE 2.4L turbo gains three times more storage space under the rear seats. Another big plus: the rear seats fold flat, creating a levelled cargo area.

Upfront, there’s now a more convenient place to store small items like phones and wallets on a shelf built into the instrument panel, coupled with extra space courtesy of a modular lightweight load-carrying equipment (MOLLE) panels at the door panels and centre console.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

5. New 10-speaker audio system and portable speaker

For those overnight adventures, this feature is a worthy one. New for 2024 is an optional 10-speaker JBL audio system, paired to an externally coupled sub and a JBL FLEX portable speaker.

This portable speaker is pretty cool. It can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water — we’re not sure why you’d do that, but there you are. Even better, dock the JBL FLEX on the dash for continuous charging, acting as a centre channel. Or take it to the campfire for up to 6 hours of run time.

2024 Toyota Tacoma. Photo: Toyota

Unfortunately, this JBL audio system with the portable speaker isn’t available on the SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner; it’s optional on the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road, and comes standard on the Limited and above.

6. QR code with dimensions to build your own Tacoma accessories

For those Taco owners looking build their own custom accessories, there’s a QR code located on the driver’s side dash inside a hidden pocket, disclosing the truck’s specs and dimensions. With a 3D printer, for instance, building your own multitools, lanterns, and more is possible.

Or do what I do: give it to your kid and have him or here 3D print it for you. You’ll have a whole line of custom Tacoma accessories before you know it.

7. Grips and handles

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

This isn’t a huge show stopper, but hey, it’s worth adding to the list. Double Cab Tacoma models (SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Limited, and Trailhunter) find assist handles on the B-pillar overhead inside. On all models, rubber grips are found on all doors and passenger side of the centre console.

There you have it, the major updates inside the redesigned 2024 Tacoma. Jam-packing new vehicles with the latest tech is a low-hanging fruit strategy, But finding smart, innovative ways to provide owners more functionality and cargo space within these relatively tight truck quarters is what really matters.

From what we’re seeing here, Toyota has done a pretty good job doing just that inside the next-gen Tacoma — particularly for the 2-door models.

New Tacoma interior photos: