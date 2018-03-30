We’re only three months into 2018 yet the New York Auto Show still comes on the heels of the other major events in LA, Geneva, and Detroit, kicking the new 2019 offerings into gear.

But that didn’t stop the automakers from showing up big in the Big Apple this year. We saw some major, significant debuts for best-selling vehicles including the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4.

Plus, some first-ever world debuts like Lincoln’s new mid-size Aviator and Cadillac’s 2019 compact XT4 crossover. Along with some love for new pickups and sedans like the new CT6 V-Sport.

While we did get a look at a decent variety of products this year, the story again was all about the sport utilities. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone unless you’ve been living in your mom’s Camry since 2005.

Here are 9 major debuts from the 2018 New York Auto Show: