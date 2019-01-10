In a sea of new SUVs flooding the market, the Ford Explorer is still going strong nearly 30 years later.
Entering its 6th-generation for 2020, Ford’s mid-size SUV isn’t the gas-guzzling family hauler it once was. It’s progressed over each generation, today, boiling down to the most advanced variant yet sporting a leaner design, more cabin tech, and improved performance efficiencies.
Here are some of the major changes and improvements to the redesigned Explorer arriving this Fall 2019:
7Broader lineup
Ford is offering the broadest model lineup to date, so consumers will have choices — and that’s always a good thing. Trims will include standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models.
Oh, and the 2020 Explorer Interceptor revealed last week — you can’t buy this one but maybe you’ll get a chance to ride in the back one day.
6Leaner & Stronger Body
Part of the redesign process, Ford made their best-selling SUV both lighter and stronger including a flexible new rear-wheel-drive architecture. As the company puts it, “more capability, more power, more space.”
5Improved Off-Road Abilities and Towing
Families hauling their big toys to the cabin or taking the Explorer off-road are in luck; when powered by the 3.0L EcoBoost engine, the 2020 model will offer improved on- and off-road capability and 600 pounds more in maximum towing capacity when properly equipped.
4New Terrain Management System
In addition to the above, Ford rolls out the all-new Terrain Management System — essentially, seven selectable drive modes to handle a variety of driving conditions, working in sync with a 3D animated graphics in the optional new 12.3-inch digital cluster.
3Most powerful Explorer to date
Reducing weight while adding power is always a good thing. The 3.0L turbocharged EcoBoost V6 under the Explorer hood solidifies this as the most powerful to date putting down a projected 365-hp and 380 lb.-ft. of torque using 93-octane gas.
2More standard features in 2020
Remember the days you’d have to fork out thousands of extra dollars for features that should’ve been standard? Automakers are finally putting these into the spec for no extra cost — sure the overall price is up but it’s still nice to know it’s ‘included.’ For 2020, the Explorer will offer more than a dozen new standard features over the 2019 model. This includes an 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC3, all-new 10-speed transmission, and Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and more.
1Updated Interior with New Tech
Huge improvements to the overhauled Explorer interior include the optional floating tablet-style 10.1-inch portrait-mounted touch screen with full-screen maps — we mention this first because it’s pretty obvious. Overall, the cabin is quieter than ever with more space, and packed with new tech you’d expect in a redesigned vehicle these days.