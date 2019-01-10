In a sea of new SUVs flooding the market, the Ford Explorer is still going strong nearly 30 years later.

Entering its 6th-generation for 2020, Ford’s mid-size SUV isn’t the gas-guzzling family hauler it once was. It’s progressed over each generation, today, boiling down to the most advanced variant yet sporting a leaner design, more cabin tech, and improved performance efficiencies.

Here are some of the major changes and improvements to the redesigned Explorer arriving this Fall 2019: