Nissan Releases 2020 Rogue US Pricing: Expect a $25,200 MSRP

The Rogue continues to outsell all other Nissan products — no surprise as CUVs continue their tear as demand continues. For 2020, the Rogue will start at $25,200 in the US for the entry-level S FWD trim— topping out at $32,940 for the Rogue SL AWD. All trims include the S, SV and SL — all with optional all-wheel drive versus front-wheel, and wheels choices ranging from aggressive 17-inch, 18-inch or 19-inch aluminum alloy. Under the hood, all Rogues find a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine rated at 170-hp and 175 lb-ft or torque. For other updates expect additional Nissan Intelligent Mobility features like ProPILOT Assist and Nissan Safety Shield 360. Fuel economy is respectable for the small utility, with all AWD models rated at 25-mpg city, 32-mpg highway and 27-mpg combined. For more on the smaller Rogue Sport, head here. Full 2020 Rogue pricing and trims as follows (MSRP, excludes fees/taxes):

Rogue S FWD – $25,200

Rogue SV FWD – $26,620

Rogue SL FWD – $31,590

Rogue S AWD – $26,550

Rogue SV AWD – $27,970

Rogue SL AWD – $32,940